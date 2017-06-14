Keith Oelkers, Director, Data Science “This new practice complements our existing Data Warehousing, Analytics and Business Intelligence capabilities and allows us to provide our clients with the full spectrum of data and analytic services,” said Navroze Eduljee.

DecisivEdge, LLC, a leading business consulting and technology services company is expanding its executive leadership team by hiring industry veteran Keith Oelkers to lead the company’s newly established Data Science Practice.

Keith has 20 years of experience in Data Science. At MBNA and Bank of America, Keith led analytic activities ranging from credit decisioning, contact center optimization, integrated value modeling and risk analytics. In his most recent role at Aetna, Keith was responsible for member segmentation, channel optimization, and developing a 360-degree view of a member. In this role, Keith will develop the company’s data science service offerings, build partnerships and oversee service execution. The company expects to staff the practice with resources both in the US as well as at its location in Pune, India.

“We are excited to assist our clients leverage data to improve the decision-making process and Keith brings the right blend of thought leadership and practical experience to lead our team,” said Navroze Eduljee, CEO of DecisivEdge. “This new practice complements our existing Data Warehousing, Analytics and Business Intelligence capabilities and allows us to provide our clients with the full spectrum of data and analytic services,” said Eduljee.

Keith has an MA in Economics from Syracuse University, an MS in Applied Mathematical Statistics, and a BS in Economics from Rochester Institute of Technology. To learn more about Keith Oelkers, please visit http://www.decisivedge.com/about-us/team/.

About DecisivEdge

DecisivEdge is a business consulting and technology services company. We support our clients’ critical business and technology needs by providing them with the customized technology solutions, operational strategies and detailed analytics required to seize their market opportunity.

We are knowledge leaders with deep experience. Our clients benefit from our unique ideas, knowledge of industry best practices and our ability to develop creative solutions to overcome their highest priority business and technology challenges. Our collaborative approach is designed to really understand our clients’ business objectives, and then deploy a seasoned solution delivery team to get the job done right the first time. To learn more about DecisivEdge, please visit http://www.decisivedge.com.

