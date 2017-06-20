Holganix has announced the nation-wide launch of the PB1 product line, which features Foliar-Pak’s Armament Technology. While previously only available in select markets, due to market demand, Holganix is rolling out the PB1 product line across America.

Holganix PB1 products are targeted plant probiotics that optimize nutrient efficiency, enhance color response and promote plant resilience. The Holganix PB1 product line consists of Holganix PB1 2-0-0 and Holganix PB1 LTO 4-0-2.

PB1 products function as bio accelerators when used in combination with Holganix Bio 800+ products (refrigerated products) or as a stand-alone probiotic solution for green industry professionals that value the convenience of using low-volume spray equipment and the lack of refrigeration.

Ingredients in PB1 products include: 4+ species of beneficial microorganisms, amino acids and Armament Technology.

Foliar-Pak’s Armament Technology, manufactured by EnP, functions as a nutrient enhancer, optimizing nutrient efficiency and assisting in nutrient uptake by the plant. Studies of Armament Technology show a 20% increase in nutrient efficiency when used in combination with fertilizers.

“We are excited to be offering PB1 2-0-0 and PB1 LTO 4-0-2 to the wider-U.S. market,” states Barrett Ersek, Holganix CEO and Founder. “By combining targeted microorganisms with Foliar-Pak’s Armament Technology, we’ve been able to build a product line that not only enhances plant performance but is also designed to be convenient to apply and store.”

PB1 products are packaged in 2.5-gallon jugs, 55-gallon drums and 250-gallon totes.

About Holganix:

Holganix is the manufacturer of biological solutions that balance the soil’s ecosystem, building strong roots and growing healthier, more resilient plants. Holganix products allows green industry professionals to reduce fertilizer and pesticide inputs, providing high performance, yet sustainable results.

http://www.Holganix.com

