Many women are confused about their direction with respect to fertility once they have been diagnosed with endometriosis. These women need a treatment plan to not only alleviate symptoms and allow for tolerable intercourse, but they also require a comprehensive approach that can help for preservation of fertility and ultimately achieving a pregnancy. The specialists at Women’s Excellence in Endometriosis understand that time is a factor in some of these women and not all women are the same in their needs from the fertility perspective.

"Endometriosis is a very complicated disease process that needs a well thought out treatment plan which encompasses a woman’s desire for future fertility, likelihood of problems in menopause, emotional aspects of the potential for loss of feminine organs, and the impact to her life. The specialists at Women’s Excellence in Endometriosis look at all of these factors and then comprehensively develop a customized treatment plan for every woman, which may vary depending on the specific characteristics of each woman and their individual needs and desires," says Dr. Zaidan, President of Women's Excellence.

