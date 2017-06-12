Dr. Leslie Wells announces the upcoming launch of the E.V.E Consciousness World Tour, November 9-12, 2017 in Lugano, Switzerland. The launch and tour will introduce E.V.E Consciousness.

E.V.E Consciousness is a movement that merges science, spirituality, and scripture for a new understanding of the God-given power humans have to create. This is achieved through the "Technology of Faith," which aligns the mind and heart with creative forces that exist through all.

Wells introduced this “New Story” of E.V.E Consciousness and wrote the new book: ‘Path to Wealth Through Faith - an Introduction to the Inspired Teachings of E.V.E Consciousness' after the revelation of these profound teachings came to her. Her vision is to assist all humankind into this next step of consciousness evolution. By reaching the world with this message of hope, love, and self-empowerment, Wells hopes to support humanity to deliver itself from victimhood into a new life of Freedom.

Dr. Leslie Wells teaches the three stages of our human evolutionary progression, from the first stage of Polarity Consciousness, defined as the age of Choice and Free Will, to the second stage of Christ Consciousness, defined as the age of Forgiveness, into the third stage of E.V.E Consciousness, defined as the age of Creation and Freedom. Revealing that humankind is now entering this third stage of evolution, which she terms E.V.E (Energetic Vibrational Exchange) Consciousness, Wells shows people how to awaken to their Energetic Vibrational Exchange. This awakening enables one to consciously create and manifest the relationships, adventures, spiritual fulfillment, and material abundance of their dreams.

Through the upcoming World Tour Launch of the E.V.E Consciousness Movement, and worldwide workshops & seminars audiences will be guided to align with this new stage, through which new gifts and abilities are available. Through Dr. Wells’ teachings, which can be supplemented with proven mind/body protocols by the E.V.E Worldwide team of associate facilitators, audiences are aided to align with this new stage with ease. Attendees will learn to rid themselves of limiting beliefs and addictive thought patterns, guilt, shame, fear and blame, and step into inspired creation of a life of joy and abundance.

Attendees will acquire new abilities to shift well-being and make lasting changes in quality of life, creating a new reality that better serves humankind. The third stage of Consciousness Evolution empowers people to step into their Role as Soul of the inspired creator as they fully step out of the role of victim.

The book ‘Path to Wealth Through Faith- an Introduction to the Inspired Teachings of E.V.E Consciousness’ gives a detailed human evolutionary journey through the three stages of consciousness evolution, and teaches readers how to utilize the Technology of Faith to align with the third stage of evolutionary consciousness. The book is now offered for free, in downloadable segments at the website http://www.EveConsciousness.com, and is being translated into 15 languages. For media inquiries and interview contact Diane Dennis with Inspired Media at info(at)inspiredmc(dot)com

DR. LESLIE WELLS is an International Inspirational Speaker, Radio Talk Show Host, Holistic Healing Facilitator, Life Coach, and Doctor of Chiropractic. Using wellness principles and holistic modalities, she helps people transform their bodies and minds, to awaken to more fulfilled, conscious living. The founder of E.V.E Consciousness, a global consciousness evolution movement, Dr. Leslie is bringing these inspired teachings through a world tour, launching in November, 2017, in Lugano, Switzerland.