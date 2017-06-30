TechWell Releases Full Program Details for STARCANADA 2017

STARCANADA Full Program Announced All four keynote speakers bring a wealth of knowledge and experience. You’ll leave this event with many new ideas, and some great best practices to accelerate your testing journey!

TechWell Corporation, an industry leader in software development conferences and training, has announced the full program for its STARCANADA conference. The week-long conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Toronto from October 15–20, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The event week features over 50 learning and networking opportunities and covers a wide variety of some of the most in-demand topics, including: agile testing, process & metrics, DevOps, test automation, mobile testing, and continuous integration to name a few.

This year’s keynote presentation lineup will feature industry experts like Dorothy Graham, Jeffery Payne, Isabel Evans, and Janet Gregory. “All four keynote speakers bring a wealth of knowledge and experience. You’ll leave this event with many new ideas, and some great best practices to accelerate your testing journey!” said Mike Sowers, Program Chair.

The conference features numerous networking opportunities, including: a welcome reception, meeting the speakers at lunch, presenter one-on-ones, an Expo reception, and the Expo with a variety of software testing solution providers ready to answer questions. Last year’s delegate, James Hanna from Royal Bank of Canada had this to say, “The best part about the conference was the chance to meet and talk about what others are doing in the same industry. Bouncing ideas off of each other, as well as learning about solutions other have discovered and tried.”

Also available will be a selection of pre-conference training events. Training courses offered at STARCANADA include: Agile Tester Certification, Software Tester Certification—Foundation Level, Agile Test Automation—ICAgile, Fundamentals of DevOps Certification—ICAgile, and Mobile Application Testing. All training classes are taught by industry leaders with years of practical experience, and past attendees have expressed that combining training and the conference is the best way to maximize the learning experience.

For more information and to access the full conference program, visit https://starcanada.techwell.com.

