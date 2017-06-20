Innovative Transcription Services App Launches on the iTunes App Store

Steno, a new voice transcribing app, launches in the App Store. Steno uses IBM's ground-breaking speech and text recognition which has achieved a 5.5%-word error rate, a new industry record.

Steno, a mobile app for recording, transcribing, and editing transcripts has officially launched on the iTunes app store. The app serves as a platform for users to create the perfect transcription for any audio recording. Users can zoom in on audio waveforms, slow down audio, and edit transcriptions within the app. The app functions across multiple languages and as well.

"With Steno, you can transcribe an interview in real-time, or after the fact," said Matthew Waller, Steno founder and CEO. "When you're done, you can even go back and edit the transcript right on your iPhone or iPad. All transcripts and audio automatically sync to multiple services, and allows you to directly share your work with whomever and wherever you choose."

As a journalist, Waller didn't like the idea of depending on others to transcribe interviews. And when taking the automated route, he needed a quick way to double check and edit manuscripts immediately.

"Steno was born with the idea of accuracy and convenience in mind. It let's you jump to the right spot in the audio, just by tapping on a word. It also highlights the words so you can follow along with the recordings. Plus, transcripts can be edited directly on the app platform. "

Steno uses IBM’s ground-breaking speech and text recognition which has achieved a 5.5%-word error rate, a new industry record. This allows Steno to transcribe real-time speech-to-text and then users can edit the transcribed text if needed. Steno has taken advantage of advances in machine learning and speech recognition to dramatically increase the outcome of audio-to-text transcribing. The app can save hours of life that can go to more valuable pursuits, in and out of work.

For more information, visit http://www.steno.tech/

About Steno: Steno is a live transcription and recording app based out of Austin, Texas. The app was created by CEO Matt Waller. Before working in app development, Waller was the Austin Bureau Chief for San Angelo, Abilene, Wichita Falls, and Corpus Christi. Waller served as a one-person state government reporter for all four papers. Steno was created with the purpose of being a cost efficient and technologically advanced alternative to other methods of transcription.