Coda Apartments Awarded Prestigious LEED Gold Green Building Certification

Zocalo Community Development, Inc. and Principal Real Estate Investors announce that Coda Apartments, located in the prestigious Cherry Creek North neighborhood in Denver, has been awarded LEED-Gold certification. The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system, developed by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC), is the foremost program for buildings, homes and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance.

“A carefully considered strategy on community engagement, sustainability and livability directed every aspect of the design, construction and management of Coda,” shares Susan Maxwell, Chief Operating Officer at Zocalo Community Development. “Aside from the environmental benefits, residents enjoy a walk score of 91 which allows them to be within walking and biking distance to many of Cherry Creek’s restaurants, retailers, attractions, and businesses and lessens the need for individual vehicle transportation”.

Known for their award-winning designs with a clear focus on sustainability, Zocalo brought their development expertise to Denver’s newest premier luxury community.

With a variety of Studio, One and Two-bedroom apartment plans available, residents at Coda enjoy high-end finishes throughout, in-unit washers and dryers, patios and balconies, and plenty of storage. Centralized amenities include a rooftop state of the art fitness center, sun deck with swimming pool, and community lounge. Also included is Zocalo’s signature Velo Room℠ a pet spa, climate controlled parking, and more.

Coda achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance. These included high efficiency plumbing fixtures, appliances and 100% LED lighting, high standards on the sourcing of natural materials, low VOC paints, adhesives and carpets, low-e windows, and low contribution to the waste stream through a comprehensive recycling program.

LEED is the foremost program for the design, construction and operation of green buildings. More than 90,000 commercial and institutional projects are currently participating in LEED, comprising more than 17.1 billion square feet of construction space in all 50 states and more than 164 countries and territories.

For more information about Coda, visit http://www.livecoda.com or call 720-799-9740.

About Coda: Coda is Denver’s newest premier community. Coda’s 182 apartments feature a variety of Studio, One and Two bedroom floor plans with high-end features throughout. Numerous community amenities offer residents opportunities to enjoy the community, the environment, and each other. Coda is actively leasing - for more information visit http://www.livecoda.com

About Zocalo Community Development: Zocalo Community Development is an award-winning, Denver-based development and management services company focused on creating sustainable communities that deliver for residents, investors and neighborhoods alike. Locally produced and contextually sensitive are descriptors of Zocalo's commitment to community development. Zocalo seeks to reduce the impact residential and mixed-use buildings have on the earth and the environment by substantially reducing greenhouse gases generated both by the building itself and by the means and patterns of resident commuting. Zocalo is ceaseless in its commitment to improving the design, sustainability, construction, development and marketing of its projects. The product of this complete integration is the development of real estate projects of greater enduring quality and sustainability. For more information, visit http://www.zocalodevelopment.com

About Principal Real Estate Investors:

Principal Real Estate Investors manages or sub-advises $73.3 billion in commercial real estate assets*. The firm’s real estate capabilities include both public and private equity and debt investment alternatives. Principal Real Estate Investors is the dedicated real estate group of Principal Global Investors, a diversified asset management organization and a member of the Principal Financial Group®.

*As of 31 March 2017.

Contact: Madeline Grawey, Business and Marketing Coordinator, Zocalo Community Development

Email: madeline(at)zocalodevelopment(dot)com

Phone: (303)-320-8611