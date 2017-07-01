As a progenitor of the jam band movement, Melvin Seals has solidified his place as a Rock & Roll Legend.

The 25th Annual Summer Series of live music, dinners, cocktails, picnics, dancing, a Kid Zone, and fun presents its final summer concert on Saturday, Aug. 5 with a Celebration of the Summer Love with Melvin Seals & JGB (Jerry Garcia Band)

Melvin Seals is best known for his long friendship and musical partnership with cultural icon, guitarist Jerry Garcia and the smile of his that lights up the room. Melvin spun his B-3 magic with the Jerry Garcia Band for 18 years and in doing so helped pioneer and define what has now become "Jam Band Music," from blues to funk to rock to jazz. With a little R&B and gospel thrown in to spice things up, Melvin and JGB brings an intuitive, expressive style, soul, spontaneity and unique combinations of guitar, mandolin, slide and lap steel with savory bass, hearty drums and, of course, a heapin' helpin' of the wizard's magic on Hammond B-3 Organ and keyboards. They offer an exciting, often psychedelic musical journey that keeps audiences dancing and smiling for an evening of natural organic grooves that challenges genre boundaries.

The concert opens with a short performance from 'Til Dawn, Youth in Arts' teen a cappella group singing songs from the era.

Bring a picnic or appetite as local fave restaurant, Piazza D'Angelo of Mill Valley will be offering affordable and delicious dinner choices for the evening. A children’s hands-on art project will be provided by Brandeis Marin School and on-site festival shopping will be provided by Good Will Industries' Georgi & Willow store.

The Osher Marin JCC's outdoor music series has been created to celebrate diversity, find commonalities, and bring generations together through live music. Five consecutive Saturday nights of great music, under beautiful Marin Skies in an intimate and beautiful setting – five evenings of community building through the arts.

WHAT: Outdoor family- friendly concerts, fun, and dining for all ages.

WHO: All are invited. No membership/affiliation required. Kids 17 and under free.

TICKETS: From $25. Kids 17 and under FREE.

VIP, Reserved tables & General Admission choices

WHEN: Sat. Aug. 5, 2017

WHERE: The Osher Marin JCC, 200 N San Pedro Road, San Rafael,

1/2 mile E off 101

PARKING: Ample FREE lot and on-street parking available.

TICKETS: Available at http://www.marinjcc.org/arts

THE 25th ANNUAL SUMMER NIGHTS SERIES

7/8: Americana - Brothers Comatose

7/15: African – Thomas Mapfumo & The Blacks Unlimited

7/22: Latin Big Band – Pacific Mambo Orchestra

7/29: Afro-Cuban – Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca

8/5: Celebrate the Summer of Love – Melvin Seals & JGB