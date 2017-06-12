URSAPHARM Products Debut on Jet.com

“We are looking forward to taking advantage of this new opportunity to expand our brand’s reach in the United States,” said Hurth.

URSAPHARM, a German company that produces a unique aronia berry supplement that enhances the health of the immune system, announced its product is now available for purchase on Jet.com, a popular website for health and nutritional products.

URSAPHARM’s products come in a variety of different categories, including nutritional supplements, medical devices, nasal sprays, ear drops, enzyme therapies, ointments and much more. The Aronia + Immun supplement is one of the company’s most popular products, and now debuts in a brand new market segment thanks to this new sales partnership with Jet.com.

“We are thrilled to announce the debut of Aronia + Immum on Jet.com,” said Uve Hurth, area manager for America, Asia and the Pacific for URSAPHARM. “Jet.com has been a growing platform for nutritional products and has been embraced by health-conscious consumers all over North America. We believe our products will fit in very well with what the site has to offer, and are eager for this opportunity to reach out to a brand new audience.”

Aronia + Immun features high concentrations of important vitamins and minerals contained in the chokeberry, the colloquial name for the aronia berry. This berry’s juice features numerous antioxidants that help to fight back against the formation of free radicals, which can do some significant damage to the immune system. The berries also include important nutrients such as zinc, selenium, tannins, anthocyanin, vitamin D3 and vitamin B6, all of which work in conjunction to strengthen the immune system.

Anyone can benefit from the supplement regardless of age, as it improves blood pressure and quickens muscle recovery after a workout. It can also be an effective means of preventing weight gains while reducing inflammation and the chance of developing certain forms of cancer. Parents can give the supplement to their children in a gummy form that comes in kid-friendly flavors.

“We are looking forward to taking advantage of this new opportunity to expand our brand’s reach in the United States,” said Hurth.

For more information about URSAPHARM and its products, visit the company's website at http://www.ursapharm.de/en.