Alera Group Acquires AIC Denver, LLC

Alera Group, the 14th largest independent insurance agency and the seventh largest independent employee benefits firm in the nation, has acquired AIC Denver, LLC, of Denver, Colorado. The acquisition became effective June 1, 2017.

“We are excited to welcome the clients and talented professionals of the benefits division of AIC Denver to Alera Group,” said Alan Levitz, CEO of Alera Group. “The national resources of Alera Group, combined with the benefits expertise of the AIC Denver team, will allow us to continue to provide an exceptional service to clients in the Denver region and beyond.”

Since 2004, AIC Denver has provided clients with excellent employee benefit products and services. “Their focus on providing cutting-edge technology with a high-quality customer experience has set AIC Denver apart as a company that maximizes client resources while minimizing costs,” said Levitz.

The AIC benefits division will join Alera Group through its local firm GCG Financial, LLC, an Alera Group company in Denver. Clients will not experience any disruption in service as the former AIC Denver service team continues in their roles with the added resources of Alera Group.

This transaction furthers the Alera Group’s goal to continue growing organically and through acquisitions since its formation in December 2016. For more information about partnering with Alera Group, visit Partnership Opportunities at http://www.aleragroup.com.

