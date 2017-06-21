5nine Software “Large, distributed and multitenant organizations need a cost effective and scalable way to manage their cloud infrastructure if they expect to maintain high margins in this competitive economy,” said Morgan Holm, VP of Product Management.

5nine Software, the leading provider of Microsoft Cloud management, security and migration solutions, today announced its 5nine Manager Datacenter platform, adding a wealth of new features that enable large, multitenant and distributed organizations to centrally manage, monitor, control and recover their datacenter easier and more cost effectively than ever.

Microsoft Azure and Hyper-V is being adopted within organizations at an unprecedented pace, and those with multiple datacenters and offices have quickly realized the challenges of remotely managing, monitoring and securing their infrastructure. 5nine’s new datacenter management platform solves critical operational issues by unifying virtual resources and making them fault tolerant, as well as enabling service providers to extend unified management capabilities to their customers - revolutionizing the way providers and end users collaborate.

“Large, distributed and multitenant organizations need a cost effective and scalable way to manage their cloud infrastructure if they expect to maintain high margins in this competitive economy,” said Morgan Holm, VP of Product Management at 5nine. “The 5nine Manager Datacenter platform centralizes and simplifies IT operations so that enterprises, government institutions and service providers can put more focus on serving their customers.”

The new management platform provides organizations with the following economic and operational benefits:



Simplification: large companies and service providers can now unify management of virtual resources across their infrastructure

Lowered TCO: easy-to-use interface and automation capabilities enable administrators of any skill level to configure and manage the network more efficiently

Reliability and availability: built-in fault tolerance, replication, backup and recovery mitigate risk of downtime and data loss

Flexibility: support for software-defined networking (SDN) streamlines network infrastructures and enables vendor independence

Security: mitigates risk of attack and strengthens compliance initiatives using a role-based access model

About 5nine Software

5nine provides the world’s leading management, security and migration solutions for Microsoft Azure and Hyper-V. Our powerful, integrated platform delivers scalable efficiency, automation and performance, empowering customers to accomplish every cloud initiative rapidly, securely and at exceptional value. Today, 5nine helps businesses, service providers and government institutions of all sizes to reach their full potential with the Microsoft Cloud Platform.

5nine is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices worldwide. 5nine is a Microsoft Gold Datacenter Partner, Enterprise Cloud Alliance Partner, Azure Pack Partner and member of the Virus Information Alliance.