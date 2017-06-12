Businessman Pens Layman's Guide to Proper Management

A seasoned businessman has released a how-to guide to proper management with the hopes of steering managers across the globe in the right direction. “Ivan’s Rules of Management,” by author Ivan Reynolds, is a guide for managers that links motivation to operational improvement, team development and personal growth.

‘Rules’ is comprised of three sections, each containing insight into how to be a manager: Personal, Interaction and Work Ethic. Personal discusses how managers should behave, while Interaction highlights how to appropriately interact with people, be it staff, subordinates and peers. The final section, Work Ethic, speaks on what a leader needs to do in order to set the standard in the workplace, motivating others to do what needs to be done.

“Throughout my years of management, there have always been certain fundamentals to managing people, operations and work ethic I have adhered to espoused to,” said Ivan. “This book is a compilation of what I’ve learned incorporated with other practical business solutions.”

“This book is about how to use your common sense to be a good manager,” a reviewer wrote in a four-star review of “Ivan’s Rules of Management.” “The author has traveled the world applying his principles. This is a good book for anyone who needs to manage projects.”

To learn more about the author, please visit his website.

“Ivan’s Rules of Management: A Common-Sense Approach to Management”

By Author Name

ISBN: 978-1-4828-5275-2 (softcover); 978-1-4828-5276-9 (hardcover); 978-1-4828-5277-6 (electronic)

Available at Partridge Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

He currently lives near Abu Dhabi with his wife.

###

Review Copies & Interview Requests:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Chris Peña

480-998-2600 x 519

cpena(at)lavidge(dot)com

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Bryan Beach

480-998-2600 x 510

bbeach(at)lavidge(dot)com