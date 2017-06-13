Vail Summit Orthopaedics We selected Vail Summit Orthopaedics to join our network because of their widespread reputation in patient-centric care and positive outcomes after treatment.

Orthopedic and Back Pain Centers of America (OBPC), which connects people searching for solutions to their joint, neck and back pain with a reputable physician in their area, announces the addition of Colorado-based Vail Summit Orthopaedics (VSO). VSO is an official orthopedic provider for the U.S. Ski Team. Located in Vail, Edwards, and Frisco, Colorado, the provider teams help patients find relief from pain from spine, ankle and foot, knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, wrist and other orthopaedic issues.

“We selected Vail Summit Orthopaedics to join our network because of their widespread reputation in patient-centric care and positive outcomes after treatment,” said Brent Wheeler, President of Orthopedic and Back Pain Centers of America. “We have many patients calling us because they trust our selection of reputable physicians for our network. We know we can help the many people of Colorado along with the many visitors to the state who enjoy the natural beauty of the Rockies.”

“We are proud to have been the top choice of Orthopedic and Back Pain Centers of America,” said John Polikandriotis, PhD, MBA, MPH, FACHE and CEO of Vail Summit Orthopaedics. “Our surgical and medical team have widespread recognition for their positive communication with patients and their prowess in medical treatment. We look forward to helping more patients nationally and internationally through the network of top surgical practices in this network. Travel to this area is popular among patients and their families for the natural beauty of the area, the proximity to a major highway, and the ability to rest and recover in a nurturing and grounding environment, an addition to their confidence in our medical staff.”

About Orthopedic and Back Pain Centers of America

Back Pain Centers of America (BPC) has helped people find safe, reliable relief for chronic pain since 2009. Orthopedic Centers of America (OC) launched in 2017, forming the new name Orthopedic and Back Pain Centers of America. The call centers match patients searching for relief for neck and back pain to reputable, board-certified healthcare practices in their geographic area. OBPC has the largest network of minimally-invasive spine and joint centers in America. This service is free to patients. For more information for patients, please visit http://www.backpaincenters.com or http://www.orthopediccenters.com Also follow BPC on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.