Mountain Acquisition Company Acquires Western Security Systems, Inc.

Western Security Systems of Steamboat Sprints is the Leader in Alarm & Protective Services The addition of Western Security to the MAC portfolio of companies, now places us in a leadership position in Aspen, Snowmass, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain …and now Steamboat Springs.

Mountain Acquisition Company, LCC (“MAC”) an Aspen, Colorado based holding company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Western Security Systems, the leader in residential, ranch and commercial security services in Steamboat Spring and the Yampa Valley for over 30 years.

Western Security provides fire & burglar detection systems, access control solutions, automation, video and surveillance systems, wireless communications and monitoring solutions using state-of-the-art system design, technologies and products. Western has cultivated a great number of strategic relationships with architectural & design firms, developers, builders, general contractors and electrical contractors helping them establish an extensive circle of influence, customer list and first-rate reputation in Routt County, Colorado.

Chris Heath, MAC CEO stated; “One of our objectives has been the continued consolidation of the alarm and protective services industry sector in the Colorado ski resort marketplace. The addition of Western Security to the MAC portfolio of companies, now places us in a leadership position in Aspen, Snowmass, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain …and now Steamboat Springs. Western Security enjoys a diverse and broad-based group of clients which include resort residences, ranches, commercial and institutional facilities in Steamboat Springs and surrounding areas bringing enormous value and recurring monthly revenue to Mountain Acquisition’s portfolio.”

Owned and operated for over 20 years by Frank Bradley, Western Security Systems has experienced steady organic growth by offering solutions that deliver superior quality and value. Their offerings include products by Bosch, GE, Honeywell and more. Western Security boasts an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau since 1993.

The new company will keep the name of Western Security as that name has brand equity and a place in the market that is both well-known and respected. The company will be managed by industry veteran Tim Stanley who also owns a sizable equity stake in the new venture.

Managed by finance veterans and entrepreneurs Chris Heath and Fred Maurice, Mountain Acquisition Company, LLC, has offices in Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Silverthorne and Denver in Colorado and another in northern California. MAC is focused on the acquisition and strengthening of well-established alarm companies that are leaders in their markets while staying committed to exemplary customer service and technical support. MAC’s latest acquisition of Western Security Systems will increase annual revenues for the company to nearly $12 million dollars and over $435,000 in recurring monthly revenue.

For additional information contact: Chris Heath – CEO, Mountain Acquisition Company, LLC

Email: chris(at)canopygroup(dot)net

Telephone: 1-317-439-3692