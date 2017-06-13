“We are very pleased that DN Telehealth, after their extensive search for an e-prescribing partner, selected eazyScripts," commented Todd Occomy, MD, Founder of eazyScripts.

eazyScripts, a leading provider of e-prescribing software for telemedicine providers, announced today the signing of Digital Noema Telehealth as a new client. DN Telehealth maximizes collaboration for its clients and their patients, in real-time, extending consultations beyond a physical clinical setting to include fully secure, web browser-based conferencing sessions.

The solution allows clinicians, caregivers and patients to extend care coordination to go beyond traditional care models, to optimize care and promote patient engagement of any “at risk” patient population, in a fully HIPAA-compliant environment.

eazyScripts will provide DN Telehealth with the ability to submit electronic prescriptions, check prescription fill data, formulary, secure electronic prior authorization at the touch of a button, reducing inefficiencies and errors. DN Telehealth’s providers can now send an electronic prescription in 25 seconds or less, allowing physicians to put a greater focus on patient health outcomes.

“We were looking for an e-prescribing partner who could help us extend our telemedicine platform as we provide world-wide continuity of care and connectedness between patients and healthcare providers via the web and mobile apps,” explained Roque Espinal-Valdez, MD, CEO of DN Telehealth.

“We are very pleased that DN Telehealth, after their extensive search for an e-prescribing partner, selected eazyScripts. Our software platform has a proven record of helping telemedicine providers improve efficiencies, enhance patient safety and increase patient satisfaction,” commented Todd Occomy, MD, Founder of eazyScripts.

About Digital Noema (DN Telehealth)

DN Telehealth, headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, is a fully integrated HIPAA-compliant virtual care platform, encompassing telemedicine, biometric devices and tele-monitoring to engage and manage at-risk populations. The platform is capable of supporting 200+ devices and sensors, and when necessary automatically contacts an interventionist that will triage, assess and update the care plan set by the prescribing clinician. For more information about DN Telehealth, please visit http://www.dntelehealth.com.

About eazyScripts

The eazyScripts software provides telemedicine physicians with the ability to submit electronic prescriptions, check prescription fill data, secure electronic prior authorization at the touch of a button, reducing inefficiencies and errors. Providers can send an electronic prescription in 25 seconds or less, allowing physicians to put a greater focus on patient health outcomes. eazyScripts also offers medication adherence options that increase patient satisfaction. For more information about eazyScripts, please visit http://www.eazyscripts.com.

