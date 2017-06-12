“Our product is proven, reliable and trusted by existing retail customers. We’re looking forward to leveraging these benefits into new and exciting distribution opportunities," said Kinder.

HeadAid,™ the creator of an innovative all-natural headache relief supplement, will take part in the upcoming Weight Management, Sports Nutrition and Vitamin Efficient Planning Program Session (EPPS) in Chandler, Arizona.

Taking place June 25-28 and hosted by ECRM, the event will serve as an opportunity for brands like HeadAid to appeal to key retail buyers across all channels of the American supplement market. The company’s all-natural headache, nausea and insomnia relief supplement sets itself apart as an alternative to OTC pain medications.

“HeadAid is primed to become a standby for people who are tired of relying on Drugs, NSAID (Excedrin etc.), both of which have FDA Warnings regarding the side-effects associate with long term use. “Our revolutionary product has already seen prolific traction through retail channels like Amazon.com. We’ve got our sights set on larger audiences and distribution channels, and we’re looking forward to capitalizing on the opportunities this EPPS event provides,” said Thomas Kinder, CEO of HeadAid™.

HeadAid™ distinguishes itself from other headache relief supplements through its extensive clinical evidence research from the preliminary outcomes from the first of its kind, Double Blinded, Randomized Controlled Study (FDA# 1162879). The product is the #1 doctor recommended natural product to address the common symptoms associated with headaches, migraines and post concussion. Results exceed those of popular nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like Excedrin or Advil, without any of the potential side effects that have been issued U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warnings against long-term use.

Primarily designed for the 12 percent of Americans who suffer from migraine headaches, HeadAid also helps to alleviate headaches resulting from general stress and tension, and will address the symptoms associated with self-induced headaches like the excessive alcohol consumption.

“Frequent or long-term use of NSAIDs and opiates can have profoundly detrimental effects on a person’s health and wellbeing. HeadAid is in a position to address many of these concerns, without compromising relief,” said Kinder. “Our product is proven, reliable and trusted by existing retail customers. We’re looking forward to leveraging these benefits into new and exciting distribution opportunities.

To learn more about HeadAid and the variety of benefits the product offers, go to https://www.headaid.net/.