US Capital Engaged in $15M Convertible Note for 480 Holdings, LLC

US Capital Partners has been engaged as the exclusive advisor for the 480 Holdings, LLC (“480 Holdings”) $15m convertible note. The company plans to be a premium Fiji natural spring water bottling company under the brand Yaqara Water™ (“Yaqara”).

Supported by the beverage consulting leader Beverage Marketing Corporation (BMC), the company has developed an innovative and humanitarian approach that contributes 1.0% of its annual gross revenues. This will assist more than 1,700 local village members by improving their living conditions, providing access to education and changing lives for generations to come.

To date, the company has already accomplished significant steps towards its growth goals, which include securing the leases for water extraction, bottling plant and its accompanying solar energy system in the Yaqara Valley in Fiji.

“480 Holdings is poised to release its product into the market at just the right time,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital. “The bottled water industry is now flourishing with 2016 retail sales reaching $32 billion in America alone¹. Consumers are accelerating their consumption of healthful beverage options and imported water is the leading growth segment. The opportunity to participate in 480 Holdings’ $15 million convertible note raise will soon be open to eligible investors through our digital investment platform, available at http://www.uscgs.com, which offers a curated selection of private placement opportunities.”

About 480 Holdings, LLC

Formed in 2015, 480 Holdings Limited, LLC is based in Tijeras, New Mexico. The company plans to bottle and sell premium Fiji natural spring water under the brand Yaqara Water™. To date, the Company’s primary work has organized and prepared for the extraction, bottling, marketing and sales of bottled drinking water from Fiji. CEO Patrick Scanlon has over 40 years of project management and marketing experience, with 18 years spent at Walt Disney Imagineering as their Senior Vice President and more. The Company’s Board of Directors includes Brian Sudano, COO of the Beverage Marketing Corporation, a leading expert in the beverage industry worldwide and Douglas Holt, recently retired vice president and general manager of TaylorMade-Adidas Golf who was responsible for $1.7 billion in international sales and brand management. Ed Gawronski is the recently appointed CMO, an accomplished senior marketing executive experienced in growing high profile beverage and retail consumer brands.

About US Capital Partners Inc.

Since 1998, US Capital Partners has provided structured, custom financing solutions to private and public companies in the United States and abroad. Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Partners, operating with its subsidiary US Capital Global Securities Inc., is a full-service private investment bank with a wide distribution for debt and equity private placements. The group makes debt investments between $500,000 and $50 million, participates in debt facilities, and offers asset management, financial advisory services for buy-side and sell-side engagements, and capital formation, including early-stage financings of equity and debt.

To learn more about this recent engagement or about how your business can secure the investment banking services it needs, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney(at)uscapitalpartners(dot)net or call +1 (415) 889-1010.

Private placements on US Capital Partners' next-generation digital investment platform are offered by the firm's registered broker dealer subsidiary, US Capital Global Securities, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.

¹ Source: DrinkTell Database with Market Forecasts, Beverage Marketing Corporation (2016)