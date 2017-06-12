“The simplicity, yet profound potential of our products has put us in a position to reach a diverse audience of customers who may be living their life with chronic ailment or discomfort,” said Frank.

Nature’s Rite, a brand offering holistic supplements with unique and potent herb combinations, will attend the Weight Management, Sports Nutrition and Vitamin Efficient Planning Program Session (EPPS) in Chandler, Arizona. The event, hosted by ECRM, runs June 25-28.

The EPPS event brings key retail buyers from the American vitamin and supplement market together with up-and-coming brands, to explore the possibility for distribution partnerships. Nature’s Rite will seek to leverage the unique, holistic formulations of its products to satisfy the growing demand for all-natural supplements in the United States.

“Being able to set our brand apart at the upcoming EPPS event is a great opportunity for Nature’s Rite, and one that we intend to take full advantage of,” said Steven Frank, founder of the company. “Our product design approach of: relieving the symptoms, fixing the cause and helping the body to heal is one of our chief assets. The demand for complete solutions is out there, and we have many products to meet this demand. This EPPS event is the prime place to seize that opportunity.”

Founded in 2008, Nature’s Rite focuses on producing natural health products that fill a void left between specific health issues and holistic remedies. The company leverages supplements and transdermal gels with unique and potent herb combinations to address the root causes of many chronic conditions.

One of the company’s flagship products being brought to the EPPS event is its Sleep Apnea Relief™ supplement. This product is designed to assist sleep apnea sufferers in getting more restful sleep, without having to rely on a noisy, cumbersome CPAP machine. Instead, Sleep Apnea Relief addresses the root cause and is easy to use: a single capsule taken before bed can induce quality sleep that leaves a person feeling rested and restored when they wake up the next morning.

True to Nature’s Rite’s mission, Sleep Apnea Relief contains three primary organic ingredients: lobelia (to boost respiration), thyme (to enhance pleural activity and promote better respiratory health) and chamomile and cramp bark (to help the musculoskeletal system promote relaxation).

“The simplicity, yet profound potential of our products has put us in a position to reach a diverse audience of customers who may be living their life with chronic ailment or discomfort,” said Frank. “Maximizing brand recognition and product exposure is key in helping these people discover the potential for relief that Nature’s Rite has to offer.”

For more information on Nature’s Rite or any of the organic, holistic supplements it offers, visit https://mynaturesrite.com/.