VTIER Announces 2 PetaByte Enterprise 4U Storage Appliance Under 30K

Every application can have a unique IO profile depending on the access pattern and response time requirements.

VTIER Systems introduces its unique optimized data storage platform, the VTIER100, delivering 2 Petabyte of dynamic storage space in a mere 4U rack configuration.

On average, data storage requirements for an enterprise grows 40% to 60% year over year. Industry experts recognize that approximately 70% of this data has little or no business value but companies have no way of determining which data to archive or safely remove. Not only is this expensive, but excessive data retention also creates a liability for the enterprise.

VTIER data management appliances and software reduces the data footprint by up to 75% using exclusive space saving algorithms and block tiering.

VTIER storage OS also has true scale-out architecture for block and object storage. VTIER dynamically analyzes your data and, based on the usage, moves it across different tiers. Rarely used data ends up in a compressed archive tier resulting in as much as 75% storage savings.

The VTIER Systems family of products are highly available and highly redundant by design. VTIER cloud based storage offerings also provide a perfect fit for any cloud infrastructure and VTIER appliance installation takes less than 30 minutes.

“Our software is designed for simplified management and highly customizable IO profiles,” said Vikas Rana, founder and CEO of VTIER.

“Scalable VTIER appliances are also a perfect fit for big data or datawarehouse implementation," added Rana. “With VTIER’s unparalleled space efficiency, big data implementation can be achieved with far fewer storage nodes, saving substantial space, power, and implementation costs. This will deliver exceptional value and ROI to the end customers.”

VTIER’s enterprise class storage appliances costs as little as 2¢/GB.

About VTIER Systems Inc

VTIER Systems is an innovator focused on bringing disruptive new storage technology to market. Our passion is exploiting tier-based storage technologies along with intelligent caching algorithms to automate data management and enable storage to adapt to business needs in real time. Storage has been too complex, too inflexible and too expensive for too long.

