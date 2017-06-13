We are honored to have the opportunity to give back to our country’s greatest heroes.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty, a leading real estate company in Southwestern Pennsylvania, presents a real estate career training and support program that provides free training, licensing and marketing materials to active military personnel, veterans and their spouses.

The Real Heroes program is designed to help active military personnel, veterans and their spouses embark on a new career in the real estate industry. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty will provide a real estate license class scholarship, paid real estate testing fee, paid real estate board dues, paid errors and omissions insurance, free business cards, free signage, free postcard mailings, marketing and technology support and more to eligible applicants.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to give back to our country’s greatest heroes,” says Jim Saxon, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. “We sincerely hope that our Real Heroes program will help develop and support successful careers for veterans and their spouses.”

The Real Heroes program is eligible for active military personnel and veterans who have fulfilled their military services within the last five years, as well as their spouses. Applicants can join any of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty’s 18 offices in the Southwestern Pennsylvania area.

For more information on the Real Heroes program or to enroll in the program, visit http://www.thepreferredrealty.com/Real-Heroes or contact Erica Lowry at ELowry(at)ThePreferredRealty(dot)com or (412) 367-8000.