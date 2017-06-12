Neptune Society Helps to Feed South Florida Families

I believe in this organization because they are the leading domestic hunger relief organization in South Florida,

Neptune Society's Human Resources department has recently donated their time to ensuring families in South Florida have enough food. By working with Feeding South Florida, the Human Resources department was able to continue Neptune Society’s mission to help members of its surrounding community throughout all stages of life.

The Human Resources Department of Neptune Society came together on April 11th to assist Feeding South Florida in sorting food and preparing meals to feed families within the South Florida community. At the same time, the Human Resources team got a chance to bond and hone their team building skills in a new environment where they are able to directly assist families within their community.

"Spending time with my group of coworkers while helping our community was definitely lots of fun," Neptune Society Human Resources Coordinator Joella Doobrow said.

The food items had been donated to the food bank at Feeding South Florida so it could be provided to families in need. Feeding South Florida is able to provide food to 25% of Florida's food insecure population by partnering with over 410 nonprofit partners. With over 700,000 food insecure individuals in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties, Feeding South Florida has changed the lives of many families within Neptune Society's community. The organization also provides employment opportunities for individuals and families they help, giving them the ability to escape food insecurity and help others.

"I believe in this organization because they are the leading domestic hunger relief organization in South Florida," Vice President of Human Resources at Neptune Society Dania Schoolfield said.

This isn't the first time Neptune Society has supported Feeding South Florida. In fact, the Operations department recently volunteered to sort food and package meals in March. They managed to sort over 15,000 pounds of food and package over 13,000 meals for South Florida families. Neptune Society has also hosted a company-wide food drive over last Thanksgiving and the winter holidays, organized by Schoolfield to benefit Feeding South Florida. Employees generously donated over one hundred pounds of groceries to ensure South Florida families had access to food during the holiday season.

Besides volunteer work, Neptune Society helps families through the loss of a loved one by offering affordable cremation services in packages that make it simple to plan at the time of need or decades in advance.

In the future, Neptune Society plans on continuing their community service initiative by providing volunteering opportunities to employees once every quarter in 2017. Neptune Society hopes to inspire good corporate citizenship through this endeavor over the course of this year. Neptune Society will continue to help families in need whether through their business or through their volunteer work.