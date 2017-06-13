By monitoring how an applicant responds to risk based questions, our clients can see a new dimension of risk that was previously undetectable.

Neuro-ID™, the leading provider of prescriptive analytics for the risk industry, today announced its partnership with Zoot Enterprises. Zoot, a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions, accelerates the introduction of the newly released Neuro-ID Confidence Score™ (Neuro-CS) across a wide variety of risk-oriented industries.

Neuro-ID analyzes cognitive changes demonstrated by the applicant during the onboarding process that are indicative of future and ‘risk-relevant’ actions. Neuro-ID’s patent-pending neuroscience and prescriptive analytics solution assesses answers to online onboarding forms, questionnaires, and surveys in real-time to generate a risk confidence score, or Neuro-CS. This score provides organizations a valuable new dimension to assess, verify and segment applicants during the first part of the origination process thereby streamlining their operations and identifying applicants that align to the organization's risk tolerance.

“Neuro-ID’s technology allows our clients to immediately improve their insight for online credit and risk decisions. By monitoring how an applicant responds to risk based questions, our clients can see a new dimension of risk that was previously undetectable.” said Tony Rosanova, COO and CTO at Zoot Enterprises. “As we introduce Neuro-ID’s technology, we are seeing very positive feedback from a variety of our largest enterprise clients. Neuro-ID’s cutting-edge approach has the value proposition that our clients expect Zoot to deliver to make them more efficient and profitable.”

Neuro-ID compliments existing risk solutions and delivers an understanding of “how” an individual responds to a question in real-time. For instance, Neuro-ID customers can ask future focused questions, such as “Do you foresee a change in your income in the next 12 months?” When Neuro-ID’s prescriptive analytics are applied to these types of questions, applicants’ behavioral changes are captured in real-time and analyzed for indecision, cognitive conflict, and other indicators of confidence.

“We are thrilled to partner with the incredible team at Zoot Enterprises, and to introduce our Neuro-CS to their growing list of enterprise customers worldwide,” shared Jack Alton (@jackaltonmt), CEO of Neuro-ID. “Zoot immediately recognized the value that Neuro-ID delivers through its use of prescriptive analytics for accurately balancing the risk and opportunity of each online applicant. Neuro-ID’s technology is scalable to provide immediate value and can be efficiently customized to meet the risk tolerance of each individual customer.”

Neuro-ID does not collect any Personal Identifiable Information (PII) and scientifically eliminates any biases during the application process. The Neuro-ID team provides deep expertise and the latest research required to craft the strongest questionnaires and garners the best insight possible for the organization. Neuro-ID is applicable for use across a wide range of industries, including mortgage lending, personal loans, auto loans, credit applications and insurance underwriting.

About Zoot Enterprises

For over 25 years, Zoot Enterprises has been a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition, and decision management solutions. Its customer-centric tools and services enable Zoot’s clients to add value and differentiation, while providing nimble, scalable solutions to specific business objectives. A leader in the fintech industry, Zoot’s cloud based secure processing environment delivers millisecond real time decisions accessing hundreds of cutting edge data sources to help reduce risk and increase conversions. The company’s international client base includes major financial institutions, retailers and payment providers. Zoot can be found on social media on Twitter @ZootEnterprises and on Facebook. For more information, please visit http://www.zootsolutions.com

About Neuro-ID

Neuro-ID is the leading provider of prescriptive analytics for the risk industry. Uniquely leveraging patent-pending neuro science and prescriptive analytics to construct and analyze forward-looking, risk-relevant questions, Neuro-ID is quickly disrupting the FinTech software space. The technology shows that by understanding “how” an individual responds to a set of questions in real time, can reveal insights into a customers intent, creating an exciting new dimension of risk analysis that was previously undetectable. As a complimentary technology solution to a customer’s existing risk engine, Neuro-ID enables large and mid-sized customers to better understand their online applicants, mitigate risk and grow their businesses in real-time.

Neuro-ID is a privately held company headquartered in Whitefish, Montana. To learn more about Neuro-ID, please visit us at LinkedIn, via twitter @id_neuro, or Neuro-ID website at http://www.neuro-ID.com.