Longtime New York City-based educators Paul Cinco and Gene Eyshinskiy have created a series of books, compact discs and video presentations designed for mathematics teachers and middle and high school students alike using the software Geometer’s Sketchpad ®. The series is entitled “Exploration and Discoveries in Mathematics Using the Geometer’s Sketchpad ®.”

Each lesson in the book series is focused on a specific geometric concept. Users are expected to follow directions provided with every lesson to complete computer supported constructions, explore mathematical concepts, discover and formulate these concepts in their own words. They then use their discoveries and observations to develop solutions to algebraic and geometric problems provided with each lesson. Users do not have to be proficient in the Geometer’s Sketchpad ® software to complete the lessons; however, they will be able to learn various components and tools of the Geometer’s Sketchpad ® in the process. Users can complete the lessons in a school setting or at home using their personal computers.

Mathematics teachers can use the books in the series to learn how to use the Geometer’s Sketchpad ® software and develop their own expertise. Middle and high school students can use the books to complete student-centered activities to learn geometric concepts across the curriculum by building understanding, knowledge and confidence.

All compact discs in the series will follow the same table of contents of their respective books. Every lesson on the CD is a collection of pre-made images focused on a visual delivery of a specific geometric concept. Mathematics teachers can use compact discs to present geometric concepts to their students during the classroom instructions in the most visual way as a part of their lesson planning and classroom implementation. Students and their parents can use the books and compact discs in a homeschool setting to master the mathematics standards in their respective states.

Video presentations are organized in eleven chapters, all of which address the entire scope and sequence of the tenth grade high school geometry course taught in most schools. Each video presentation provides a visual understanding of a specific concept and then reviews solutions to some related problems.

Mathematics teachers can use visual presentations to support tutoring.

Students can use visual presentations alone or in conjunction with books and compact discs to learn geometric concepts across the curriculum in school, home or on the go using their iPhones, iPads or Android devices.

Topics in this series include undefined terms and all geometric definitions and postulates that play a role in a Postulational System of Geometry. It includes activities on the role of definitions and postulates in proving segments, angles and triangles congruent, as well as proving lines perpendicular and parallel. The series also covers activities on angle sums in triangles, quadrilaterals and polygons. It covers all standards in common core curriculum models including perimeter, area of polygons, geometry of the circle, area of the circle, similarity, Pythagorean Theorem, special triangles, Trigonometry of the right triangle, coordinate geometry (slopes, lines, line segments, proofs, areas), locus, locus in coordinate geometry, transformations, transformations in coordinate geometry, geometric constructions.

The books and compact discs require the use of the Geometer’s Sketchpad ® software, a registered trademark of Key Curriculum Press, Version 4 or 5 as specified in the title of the book or compact disc.