Diagenode and PreOmics GmbH today announced a newly developed standardized solution for sample preparation of proteins to clean peptides for mass spectrometry (MS) analysis combining the PreOmics in-StageTip Kit (iST Kit) and the Diagenode Bioruptor® sonication system.

The PreOmics iST Kit is based on proprietary technology that contains optimized buffer systems permitting ultrafast proteolytic digestion with minimal hands-on time. The intuitive protocol makes the iST Kit easy to use for non-MS experts and works with standard lab equipment.

The Bioruptor Pico from Diagenode represents a breakthrough as an all-in-one shearing system optimized for shearing micro-volumes of 5 μl to larger volumes of up to 2 ml. The built-in cooling system ensures high precision temperature control resulting in higher quality samples.

The Bioruptor enables the streamlined processing of cells with the iST Kit, as the cell lysis and shearing of DNA is performed in a lossless manner within the cartridges of the iST Kit. The combination of Bioruptor®-based sonication with the iST Kit represents a complete solution for the sample processing of cell lines, as well as yeast and tissue material, containing all buffers with the ultrapure quality required for MS analysis, including the proteolytic enzymes.

PreOmics offers the iST Kit for 8 reactions, or in a larger format for 96 reactions facilitating high-throughput sample preparation for large-scale protein interaction studies and proteome analyses. For further information, please see our recent application note at https://www.diagenode.com/protocols/preomics-bioruptor-application-note

About PreOmics GmbH

PreOmics develops and provides innovative tools for MS-based proteomics. The company is a spin-off from the proteomics research group of pioneer Matthias Mann at the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry and is located in Martinsried, Germany. Our mission at PreOmics is to use cutting-edge technologies to support researchers around the world in their protein analysis needs, allowing our customers to achieve their results faster, easier and with better robustness than ever before. For more information about PreOmics, please visit the company’s website at http://www.preomics.com.

About Diagenode

Diagenode is a leading provider of complete solutions for epigenetics research and sample preparation. The company has developed both shearing solutions for a number of applications as well as a comprehensive approach to gain new insights into epigenetics studies. The company offers innovative DNA and chromatin shearing and automation instruments, reagent kits, and high quality antibodies to streamline DNA methylation, ChIP, and ChIP-seq workflows. The company’s latest innovations include the industry’s most validated ChIP antibodies, CATS-based RNA sequencing, and epigenetics assay services. For more information about Diagenode, please visit the company’s website at http://www.diagenode.com.