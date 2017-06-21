Fireminds CEO Michael Branco "As we continue through the 2017 year, we are expanding our client scope to deliver solutions in the Caribbean and LATAM region as a leading partner for Microsoft."

Fireminds today proudly announced it has won the 2017 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award for Bermuda. The company was again honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Of the announcement, Fireminds Founder & CEO Michael Branco remarked, “We are thrilled to be named the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year for Bermuda for the third consecutive year. 2017 has been a productive year for us so far, with continued excellence in software development and cloud solutions; delivering software projects such as the Bermuda eCensus and Desktop as a Service solutions to a wide range of international and local businesses. The increasing demand for technology solutions has allowed us to expand our teams in both Bermuda and Halifax so that we can continue to serve our growing market and package our products with managed IT services. As we continue through the 2017 year, we are expanding our client scope to deliver solutions in the Caribbean and LATAM region as a leading partner for Microsoft.”

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,800 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Fireminds was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services, as well as representing excellent subsidiary engagement in Bermuda.

The Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Awards honor partners at the country level that have demonstrated business excellence in delivering Microsoft solutions to multiple customers over the past year. This award recognizes Fireminds as succeeding in effective engagement with its local Microsoft office while showcasing innovation and business impact, driving customer satisfaction, and winning new customers.

“We are honored to recognize Fireminds of Bermuda as a Microsoft Country Partner of the Year,” said Ron Huddleston, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “Fireminds is a prime example of the expertise and innovation we see in our Microsoft partner community to deliver transformative solutions.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions over the past year.