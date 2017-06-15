Gretchen Jaeger sharing her story at a local library. Gretchen brought out the best in Jennifer, and helped both Jennifer and her mother believe she could learn,

A special tutor-student relationship involving dyslexia, reading problems and career challenges has reached a 25-year milestone, North Coast Education Services (NCES) announced today with a story about their lives.

Gretchen Jaeger, a private tutor with NCES and a former English teacher in Cleveland-area public schools, originally agreed to teach the student (Jennifer) to read. A slow learner, Jennifer has coped with hearing problems and dyslexia. Over the decades, Gretchen has supported Jennifer as a career coach. The story uses pseudonyms for Jennifer and her mother (Linda) because the family would prefer to be anonymous.

“Jennifer is pretty amazing,” Gretchen says. “She is very compassionate and sensitive as she works with people with disabilities.”

“Gretchen brought out the best in Jennifer, and helped both Jennifer and her mother believe she could learn,” NCES President Carole Richards says.

