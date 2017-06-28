The ebright Smart Control System is an extension of the concept of human-machine-interface (HMI), providing greater control of the vehicle lift in a very familiar, electronic notepad-style delivery sy We are extremely pleased to bring this advanced technology to our in-ground lifting systems, beginning with the ECOLIFT. It provides the intuitive features of a smartphone or a tablet directly to the operating panel of the lift.

Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni today announced that it has incorporated its advanced, full-color, touch-screen control console, known as the ebright Smart Control System – into the company’s popular, ultra shallow, full-rise, axle-engaging in-ground scissor-lifting system, the ECOLIFT.

In that way, the ongoing operation and monitoring of the lift is made even easier – placing all critical information directly at the fingertips of the person who needs it most – the busy technician on the shop floor.

First deployed on Stertil-Koni wireless mobile column lifts in 2015, and subsequently rolled out recently to the company’s battery-operated cable mobile column lifts in 2017, the enhanced ebright Smart Control System provides intuitive ease-of-use with maximum visual information about the entire lifting process.

In making today’s announcement, Stertil-Koni president, Dr. Jean DellAmore noted, “Stertil-Koni has brought the very best in engineering, digital control and continuous operator feedback to heavy duty fleet maintenance shops across North America with our distinctive, 7-inch, full-color touch-screen control system. Now, we are extremely pleased to bring this advanced technology to our in-ground lifting systems, beginning with the ECOLIFT. It provides the intuitive features of a smartphone or a tablet directly to the operating panel of the lift.”

“Here’s what’s really special,” noted Matthias Lennemann, Stertil-Koni sales manager, heavy duty in-ground lifts, “The control system panel is safer to use because of ebright’s ability to track specific operations and data while the lift is in motion. As a result, fleet maintenance managers can see in real-time how the lifts are being used, observe warning and service alerts and monitor the lift’s motor run timer. It’s a great way to more efficiently track the equipment, schedule upkeep and use maintenance dollars more effectively.”

From a broader perspective, the ebright Smart Control System is an extension of the concept of human-machine-interface (HMI), providing greater control of the vehicle lift in a very familiar, electronic notepad-style delivery system.

This ebright Smart Control System will deliver the following:



Intuitive controls with actual data about the lift in action;

Tracking of specific operations and information codes;

Relevant information available at a glance;

Actual lifting height displayed; and

Visual display of maximum programmable lifting height.

The ECOLIFT is the industry’s original ultra-shallow, full-rise axle-engaging in-ground scissor lift. Available in both a 2-scissor or 3-scissor configuration, total lifting capacity is 60,000 lbs. and 90,000 lbs. respectively – at 30,000 lbs. per scissor.

What’s more, not only is the installation depth extremely low, there are also no lift components embedded in concrete, saving installation time and money. Furthermore, the entire in-ground lift can completely be moved to another facility, making ECOLIFT the first relocatable in-ground lifting system in the world.

About Stertil-Koni

Stertil-Koni, a brand of the Stertil Group, is the global market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts – bus lifts and truck lifts – and is the preferred supplier to the world’s leading companies in the truck and bus industries. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes mobile column lifts, two-post, four-post, in-ground piston lifts, platform lifts, half-scissors and its innovative axle-engaging, in-ground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The DIAMOND LIFT is now available in a “frame” version, engineered specifically for concrete foundations and ideal for replacement situations. Stertil-Koni is especially well known for its portable lifts (mobile columns) and high-performance in-ground and platform lifting systems. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland. Stertil-Koni has production facilities in Europe, in The Netherlands, and in the USA in Streator, Illinois