Caronlab Australia, a company that creates a number of different high-quality skincare and hair removal products, announced that it will attend the upcoming Weight Management, Sports Nutrition and Vitamin Efficient Program Planning Session (EPPS) in Chandler, Arizona.

This annual trade show, an ECRM event, gives suppliers the opportunity to meet with major retail buyers from all across the American nutritional product and skincare markets. The event runs from June 25 to 30 at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler.

“We are excited to take part in this year’s EPPS event in Arizona,” said Derek Griffin, retail brand manager for Caronlab. “The chance to be able to meet with so many influential figures in the American retail industry and discuss our product is one we simply could not pass up. We believe our Bump eRaiser products will make a strong impression on the buyers in attendance, and are looking forward to forming some crucial business relationships that will help us propel our brand’s reach to the next level in the United States.”

Bump eRaiser products treat some of the most common skin conditions that occur after shaving or waxing, such as pimples, redness and itchiness. They have been developed to give users smoother skin after each hair removal, thanks to their unique blend of high-quality natural ingredients chosen to ensure more effective hair removal.

There are six total products included in the Bump eRaiser line, each of which has its own unique purpose and benefits. For example, Triple Action Lotion is a three-in-one ingrown hair treatment that, when used after hair removal, weakens exposed follicles to slow down new hair growth. Eventually, hairs will become thinner and finer, which significantly reduces discomfort associated with shaving.

“We are confident that this EPPS trade show will be a highly productive and beneficial event for our company as we continue to push forward in our marketing efforts across North America,” said Griffin.

To find out more about the Bump eRaiser product line visit http://www.bumperaiser.com.au.