L-com Debuts New Series of HDMI Dongle Cables

L-com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has released a new series HDMI dongle adapter cables for use in home theater, OEM, professional A/V, and digital signage applications.

These new HDMI dongle cables support 4K, 1080p and 3D technology. They feature 360-degree shield termination, gold-plated contacts and highly durable, fully molded backshells. These HDMI dongle cables are HDMI compliant and are ideal for military, medical, signage, gaming and entertainment applications.

“Our new HDMI dongle cables offer a perfect combination of durability and performance. With gold-plated contacts to ensure superior transmission, a fully molded backshell and the ability to support 4K, 1080p and 3D, they are sure to exceed our customers’ expectations,” said Brian Gates, Product Manager.

L-com’s new HDMI dongle cables are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

