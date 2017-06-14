L-com Launches USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Cable Assemblies

L-com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has released a new series of USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C cable assemblies for use with data transfer, video transfer and data acquisition applications.

These new USB 3.1 Gen 2 cable assemblies meet USB 3.1 Gen 2 data rate requirements of 10 Gbps and feature USB Type-C male connectors with Nickel-plated connectors. Gold-plated contacts ensure excellent conductivity and the Integral strain relief ensures durability. Premium foil and braid shielding delivers reliable, error-free signal quality and protection from EMI/RFI interference and twisted pair data lines help reduce crosstalk and allow for maximum cable flexibility.

These USB 3.1 cables are ideal for use with computer peripheral devices, mobile devices, diagnostic tools, and in gaming, medical and military applications.

“Our new USB 3.1 Gen 2 cables were designed to offer the highest levels of performance for demanding

USB data applications. These durable cables support 10 Gbps speeds meeting the requirements of the USB 3.1 specification for second generation performance,” said Brian Gates, Product Manager.

L-com’s new USB 3.1 Gen 2 cable assemblies are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

