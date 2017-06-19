BLR releases the New Safety ToolBox Trainer

Business & Legal Resources (BLR®), a leading provider of compliance and training solutions in the business-to-business arena, is proud to announce the release of Safety ToolBox Trainer.

Safety ToolBox Trainer allows safety professionals to manage and train on the go, select from hundreds of safety topics, maintain safety training records, and record safety observations in one central location.

The new website is also accompanied by an app that allows users to easily manage meetings and safety observations anywhere, anytime, and from any device.

"The Safety ToolBox Trainer is another safety resource we offer that can help save our customers time. It’s especially helpful for supervisors and staff on the floor or in the field who may not have access to a computer but who still need to stay organized," said Rafael Cardoso, Executive Vice President of BLR’s Workforce Division.

The Safety ToolBox Trainer features include:



A website that allows users to create and manage meetings; upload notes and images; utilize the popular 7-Minute Safety Trainer trainer outlines, handouts, and quizzes; maintain records of who attended the training; and more.

The companion app, available on both iOS and Android mobile devices, provides users in the field with quick access to training content and features while they’re on the go.

Learn more about BLR’s Safety ToolBox Trainer by visiting BLR.com/ToolboxTrainer

