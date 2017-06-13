Talon Innovations Corporation Acquires Lind-Rite Precision Company

1003 Industrial Drive South, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 P 320-251-0390 | F 320-251-5810 | taloninnovations.com

Talon Innovations, a provider of Precision Machined Products and Assemblies for the Semiconductor, Aerospace, Medical Device and other technology-driven industries, announces that it has completed the acquisition of Lind-Rite Precision in Osakis MN.

“Lind-Rite has been an excellent supplier and partner to Talon for several years. We are excited to bring an exceptional group of employees to the Talon team and we are pleased to provide the opportunity for the Lind-Rite team to join a fast paced, high growth business in Talon Innovations.” said Greg Olson, CEO of Talon. Dave Rietveld, VP of Operations, said, “This is another significant step in our rapid capacity expansion that is helping drive unprecedented growth at Talon.”

This is Talon’s second acquisition in the last 18 months. Talon now has facilities in Sauk Rapids and Osakis MN, Tampa FL, and Seoul South Korea. Talon Innovations continues to seek experienced and highly motivated applicants who are committed to quality and integrity. All Talon locations are now accepting applications for several positions in the company such as machinists, engineers, programmers, and supervisors. For more information on qualifications and responsibilities visit: taloninnovations.com/employment.

About Lind-Rite:

Lind-Rite Precision brings has over 30 years of precision machining experience with a 22,000 square foot facility in Osakis, MN. Lind-Rite is ISO 9001 certified and has served the medical, aerospace, agriculture, and oil & gas markets.

About Talon Innovations:

For over 20 years, customers in the Semiconductor, Aerospace, Medical Device and other High Tech industries have relied on Talon’s expertise, capabilities and professionalism. As a leading-edge CNC machine shop near Minneapolis, Talon Innovations is your source for “Turn-Key” products and services to technical industries through the development and production of precision, ultra-high purity components and complex assemblies. Talon specializes in close tolerance machining and finishing of exotic materials, alloys and plastics. Talon Innovations is located in Sauk Rapids, MN. Please visit http://www.taloninnovations.com for more information.