Peter impacted me like he did so many others, and I feel like I am a better person for having gone through this experience,” said Darrell. “I want to ‘finish well’ and make a positive difference during the rest of my life.

Since the day he was born, Peter Boone was a fighter. Boone was born with a serious birth defect, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. When he was 11-years-old, things became more difficult as he lost his ability to talk, eat normally, and breathe without the help of oxygen and a ventilator at night. He had over 80 surgeries, but continued to have a smile on his face, even when he was fighting for his life.

Now, Boone’s father, Darrell, is sharing the moving story of his son and the impact he made on his family, friends, and community in the new book, “He Made Us Better: A Story of Faith, Family, Friends (and Football).” The book reflects on the life of Boone, who lived joyfully and courageously despite the difficult challenges he faced as a result of spina bifida. Eventually he thrived, became a leader in a disability ministry for individuals with similar challenges, and inspired countless others.

Boone’s passion for sports was recognized at an early age, and even though he was physically unable to play, he still learned the values that they teach. As he battled multiple physical adversities throughout his life, the boy who had no ability to compete in sports turned his passion into becoming an All-American sports fan, even making it into Sports Illustrated.

“Although there are many kids who are born with birth defects or disabilities, Peter was unique in the scope and difficulty of his, and his incredible attitude and will to live that helped him defy extremely long odds for nearly 40 years,” said Darrell. “Given the extreme seriousness of his physical condition, Peter’s accomplishments were really pretty remarkable.”

Endorsed by internationally-known disability advocate, Joni Eareckson Tada, ESPN basketball analyst, Dick Vitale and former NBA champion and Purdue basketball star, Brian Cardinal, Peter’s story will awe and inspire readers as they get a glimpse into a man’s life, who taught everyone he met to face trials with a positive attitude.

“He Made Us Better: A Story of Faith, Family, Friends (and Football)”

By: Darrell Boone

ISBN: 978-1-5127-7876-2 (sc); 978-1-5127-7878-6 (hc); 978-1-5127-7877-9 (e)

Available on: Barnes & Noble, Amazon and WestBow Press

About the author

Darrell Boone is a freelance writer who has written extensively about agriculture, and has also had some of his meditations published by The Upper Room Daily Devotional. He and his wife Sandra live on a small farm near Wabash, Indiana. They have two adult sons, Roger and Philip, daughters-in-law Tonya and Shelly, and three grandchildren.

