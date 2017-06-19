HRH Princess Anne and Walter Schindler have a conversation at Marlborough House.

Each year, Finance Monthly’s corporate readership works with companies and advisory firms to help facilitate and complete some of the most important deals across the globe. The M&A awards gives Finance Monthly the opportunity to acknowledge, recognise and celebrate those companies and individuals involved in the industry.

Now in its 8th year the Finance Monthly M&A Awards celebrate excellence and exist to recognise and celebrate those companies and individuals who have delivered the highest quality results and have excelled their clients’ expectations over the last 12 months.

Walter Schindler and SAIL Capital have received global thought leadership recognition in clean energy and water since the firm’s founding in 2000. In November 2016 Walter Schindler was a guest at a reception and dinner at St James’s Palace, hosted by HRH The Princess Royal in support of The Duke of Edinburgh Commonwealth Study Conferences Fund (CSC) and Common Purpose. In May 2017 Walter returned to London as a Guest Speaker and Contributor to a weeklong series of classes, meetings, field trips and special events hosted by the British Royal Family and Common Purpose

( http://www.commonpurpose.org ).

This year, SAIL has created a new advisory business named “SAIL Global Advisors LLC.” The driving force was to achieve greater impact as an investor by advising a few of the largest investors in the world. This result evolved from a two-year study of various alternatives in SAIL’s quest to go beyond venture capital but not exclude it.

Today, SAIL serves in strict confidence as both the investment and legal advisors to a small number of global family offices, corporations and sovereign funds with regard to innovative projects and companies in energy, power, infrastructure, water purification, biotechnology, medical and healthcare data analytics and other sustainable investment projects throughout the world.

SOURCE: Finance Monthly and SAIL Capital Partners LLC

Related Links

http://www.sailcapital.com

Walter Schindler

SAIL Capital Partners LLC

+1 (949) 923-1629