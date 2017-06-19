Through its variety of offerings and online configurator system, CHT provides all necessary documents to design, size, and price complete modular boiler systems.

Epsilon Industries, Inc. announced today the launch of its innovative product offering, Commercial Heat Transfer (CHT), a vendor agnostic, standardized platform that provides a modular skid-mounted system approach to the hot water boiler industry. CHT allows for easy design of systems including boilers and standard associated equipment such as pumps, valves, fittings, variable frequency drives, and more, to benefit the HVAC industry with a focus on boiler manufacturers, vendors, and installing contractors. Available worldwide and focused in North American markets, CHT reduces risks and construction time, as well as operating and installation costs by providing cataloged modular designs that are easily selected through the CHT online configurator. CHT provides a pre-engineered modular skid mounted strategy to service the commercial market in both new construction and retro-fit applications.

As a standard product in the Off-Site Construction market, CHT ensures manufacturing and testing in a controlled, indoor factory environment. The simplified CHT process also limits site labor, and guarantees a defined cost of the product purchased, virtually eliminating change order requests that dominate the field construction industry. By receiving equipment details through online selection, sales representatives and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can design systems up to specific sizes that can be maneuvered through standard doorways, making CHT ideal for retro-fit applications. CHT is also able to deliver parallel construction with base building for greenfield builds, as well as a quick turn-around for boiler replacements in existing buildings.

“On a recent installation of the CHT product, the installer was able to have their equipment back online within 3 hours for a system with three modular boiler skids,” said Chris Crotteau, CHT Product Director. “Utilizing the CHT product on this project reduced the client’s downtime and provided a fast, cohesive solution that met the facility’s individual needs.”

Through the use of an online configurator, CHT’s catalog approach makes engineering and selection quick and easy for sales representatives and boiler manufacturers. This patent pending tool allows users to provide basic system input parameters and select boiler skid systems that match their requirements. The configurator is continuously updated at the source to maintain up-to-date information, allowing users to view the capabilities of each particular product, as well as potential limitations. Performance data with system drawings and details are all provided by the configurator in PDF format, simplifying the process of selecting boilers and associated hot water distribution equipment.

Requirements can be specified on the online configurator for incoming voltage, distribution, and other needs, which adds more detail to the output and gives basic sizing of equipment with the chosen components built into it, including different layouts for various components. Pricing information will also be available to approved users through a registration process. These features enable sales representatives and OEMs to use the CHT data coupled with their own boiler specification to work with consulting engineers in becoming basis of design on projects, and subsequently receive price advantages and unique specifications to give CHT users the upper hand when securing work on bid day.

Modular systems developed through CHT allow for project designs that accommodate multiple manufacturers, creating greater flexibility and diversity for the customer to meet individual system needs in the best way possible. CHT’s modular skid approach adds value for OEMs and representatives who are seeking differentiating characteristics to set them apart from competitors. The unique product offerings of CHT also benefit installing contractors and end users by minimizing overall project risks. The cataloged CHT design eliminates time required by the factory to create drawings or pricing, which can save weeks of project time. This also allows for order repeatability, resulting in shorter fabrication times than custom designs. Modular, plug and play design minimizes time frames further by requiring less downtime at the site on retrofit systems. Through its variety of offerings and online configurator system, CHT provides all necessary documents to design, size, and price complete modular boiler systems.

About Epsilon Industries, Inc.

Epsilon Industries, Inc. was founded in Ontario, Canada in 1999, and offers innovative solutions to reduce construction cost, time, and risk. The CHT product provides a vendor agnostic, standardized platform for a modular skid-mounted system approach to the hot water boiler industry. Through the use of an online configurator, CHT’s catalog approach allows for easy design of systems including boilers and standard associated equipment, benefitting boiler manufacturers and representatives in the HVAC industry.

