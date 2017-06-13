Cadence Group Assisted Library Wins National Award

Cadence Group is proud to announce that the NASA Goddard Information and Collaboration Center (GIC2) won the 2016 Large Federal Library/Information Center of the Year award. The announcement from the Library of Congress includes: “The Federal Library and Information Network (FEDLINK) has announced the winners of its national awards for federal librarianship, which recognize the many innovative ways that federal libraries, librarians and library technicians fulfill the information demands of government, business, scholarly communities and the American public. FEDLINK honored the 2016 award winners at the FEDLINK Spring Exposition in May, 2017, at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. The names of the winners will remain on permanent display in the FEDLINK offices at the Library of Congress” (https://www.loc.gov/item/prn-17-064/fedlink-announces-annual-awards-for-federal-librarianship-2/2017-05-05/)

The Awards Ceremony was held on May 9 at the Library of Congress in Washington, DC. The Library team attended, as did NASA Goddard civil servants, NASA Goddard management, and management representatives from the Cadence Group and ZAI Team. Ms. Robin M. Dixon, the Library Branch Head, and Mr. Ray Rubillotta, the Code 200 Division Chief, accepted the award. On May 17, an open house ceremony was held at the GIC2 to celebrate the award. Dr. Chris Scolese, The NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Administrator, gave a congratulatory speech. The open house event was attended by well over 100 guests.

Cadence Group is proud to support the mission at NASA as the prime contractor assisting and having participated in the design of the GIC2 . The GIC2 has expanded exponentially with its reopening on March 16, 2016, as the article goes on the say: "foot traffic to the facility increased by more than 300 percent compared to a similar period before the renovations, and information and research requests increased by more than 50 percent" (https://www.loc.gov/item/prn-17-064/fedlink-announces-annual-awards-for-federal-librarianship-2/2017-05-05/) Cadence Group is honored to have a part in this success, from our support of the increased traffic and increasing research occurring at the GIC2. Cadence Group looks forward to watching the GIC2 continue to grow as we assist NASA in the years to come.

Gene Major, MS, MSLIS, Cadence Group’s Program Manager for the Information Sciences and Library Services contract for the GIC2: “It has been an honor to have the opportunity to participate in a team to conceptualize, design, and implement the renovation of the Goddard Library into the GIC2. One of the primary goals of the team was to ensure that the Library space and functionality was seamlessly integrated into the collaboration space. The GIC2 is enormously successful as evidenced by increased traffic, many hosted events and meetings, small collaboration groups, as well as increased Library usage.”

About Cadence Group

Cadence Group, a certified woman owned small business, is a user-centric information management company with nearly 25 years of experience in consulting and information management services. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with an office in Washington, D.C., Cadence Group provides services to large federal agencies, as well as state and local governments. By combining information governance, process improvement, preparedness, web content management, records & information management, library science, knowledge management, user experience, training and technology services, Cadence Group helps corporate and government clients easily obtain, manage, disseminate, and communicate information. Clients optimize information assets, maintain compliance, and acquire information experts through Cadence Group’s consulting and placement services. https://www.cadence-group.com.