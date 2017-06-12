Pennsylvania-Based Pastor Releases Contemporary Novel

From a pastor’s heart, I speak to people who are bruised, broken or beaten by religion. I also include those who love Jesus and want to consider the Divine in a new, refreshing light.

An author and pastor has published his contemporary novel that brings a modern-day perspective to the ageless conversation of how Jesus Christ is both fully human and fully divine. In introducing readers to a 19-year-old character who embodies Jesus’ essence, power and heart, William Hagenbuch presents a breakthrough novel, titled “Jesus Cloned,” for church-goers, deep thinkers and anyone who loves to question or explore how God came to Earth in human form.

Through the technology of cloning, Hagenbuch creates a carefree Bible college student who, after being abducted to a private, $1 billion lab, gets the shock of his life: He has been cloned from 2,000-year-old DNA that may be Jesus Christ’s. Hagenbuch reaches out to a wide audience through an eclectic cast of characters who learn individually what the clone discovers after choosing a sinful life – that God is within all people.

“I wrote this to show how continually imaginative and far-reaching our God is,” Hagenbuch said. “From a pastor’s heart, I speak to people who are bruised, broken or beaten by religion. I also include those who love Jesus and want to consider the Divine in a new, refreshing light.”

Gentle, honest and surprising, “Jesus Cloned” has a mission: to help people relate to God in exciting ways. The novel opens theological doors once closed or never fully opened. Through his nearly 10 years of pastoral experience, Hagenbuch offers readers a connection to Christ that is personal, relatable and identifiable.

“Jesus Cloned”

By William Hagenbuch

ISBN: 978-1-480-83076-9 (hardback); 978-1-480-83075-2 (paperback); 978-1-480-83077-6 (electronic)

Available at the Archway Publishing Online Bookstore, Barnes & Noble and Amazon

About the author

Reverend William Hagenbuch is ordained clergy with the First Congregational Church – UCC of Harford, Pa. He holds a Master of Divinity degree from Boston University. A leading actor, Hagenbuch is part of two local theater companies, and he enjoys speaking professionally. He currently resides in Kingsley, Pa., with his four dogs and his computer cat. To learn more, please visit http://www.williamhagenbuch.com.

###

Review Copies & Interview Requests:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Danielle Grobmeier

480-998-2600 x 614

dgrobmeier(at)lavidge(dot)com

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Maggie Driver

480-998-2600 x 584

mdriver(at)lavidge(dot)com