DataBank Announces Construction of Third Data Center in Dallas

DataBank, Ltd., a Digital Bridge portfolio company and leading provider of business solutions for data center, cloud, interconnectivity, and managed services announced the acquisition of Stream Data Centers’ latest development in Legacy Business Park. DFW3 will be a new state-of-the-art, multi-tenant, Tier-3 data center in Plano, TX. This facility will offer Dallas area businesses a new high-quality option for outsourced data center capacity in the rapidly growing Legacy business corridor.

Located on an owned 16-acre site, the initial building will comprise 145,000 sqft with 60,000 sqft of white-space and the ability to expand to 265,000 sqft and 120,000 sqft of whitespace. The facility is designed to Tier-3 standards, and will be fully secured with perimeter fencing and 24x7 onsite security. As with previous DataBank builds, the facility will employ dual 20MW utility feeds, a modular multi-pod, data-hall design and N+1 and 2N electrical options. The facility will leverage the area’s high concentration of nearby fiber carriers to deliver unmatched interconnectivity and resiliency. DFW3 will also be interconnected with DataBank’s two other data center locations in Metro Dallas (Downtown & Richardson) to provide additional diversity options for customers.

“This new flagship data center represents our largest and most advanced facility in the Dallas area,” said Raul K. Martynek, CEO of DataBank. “The continued demand for quality data center space in North Texas by both our existing enterprise and content customers made the investment-case quite compelling. We are excited to be bringing the facility on-line in October of this year.”

DataBank currently operates 11 data center locations in six markets (Dallas, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh and Cleveland) totaling over 500,000 square feet of deployed data center space. To learn more about DataBank data center facilities and suite of service solutions please visit the company site at http://www.databank.com.

About DataBank

DataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and interconnection services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications and infrastructure. DataBank’s managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our customized technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building, in downtown Dallas, TX. For additional information on DataBank locations and services, please visit http://www.databank.com or call 1(800) 840-7533.

About Digital Bridge Holdings

Founded in 2013 by Marc C. Ganzi and Ben Jenkins, Digital Bridge is focused on the ownership, investment and active management of companies in the mobile and internet infrastructure sector. Since inception, Digital Bridge has raised over $6.5 billion of debt and equity capital used to acquire and invest in the development of communications infrastructure businesses, including Vantage Data Centers, DataBank, ExteNet, Vertical Bridge, Andean Tower Partners, and Mexico Tower Partners.

About Stream Data Centers

Stream Data Centers develops, owns and operates secure, redundant, purpose built data center facilities for corporate users. Since 1999, Stream Data Centers has been providing space for Fortune 1000 enterprise and cloud data center users. Stream has acquired and developed more than 2.0 million square feet of data center space in Texas, Minneapolis, California and Colorado, representing more than 200 megawatts of power. For more information, visit Stream Data Centers’ website at http://www.streamdatacenters.com.

