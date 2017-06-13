Datanyze Accelerates Momentum with Global Expansion & Partner Program

Datanyze, IVC and Interarrows partner to bring technographics to EMEA and APAC. We know there’s global demand for our solutions. With IVC and Interarrows, we are now able to answer that call and bring Datanyze’s industry-leading technographics platform to top sales and marketing teams around the world.

DATANYZE, the leader in technographics, has partnered with Madrid and Barcelona-based IVC, a business technology and Go-to-Market company, and Tokyo-based INTERARROWS, a digital marketing agency, to accelerate globalization and bring the Datanyze platform to the European and Asia-Pacific markets.

Backed by Google Ventures (GV), Mark Cuban and Bryant Stibel, Datanyze continuously collects and analyzes millions of data points across the web to determine technology usage and other buying signals (technographics), allowing sales and marketing teams to find and engage with their perfect prospects.

“We know there’s global demand for our solutions. With IVC and Interarrows, we are now able to answer that call and bring Datanyze’s industry-leading technographics platform to top sales and marketing teams around the world.” said Ilya Semin, Datanyze CEO and founder.

As of early 2017, more than 80% of Datanyze customers were headquartered in the United States, with demand and brand awareness quickly growing with new international businesses. In partnering with IVC and Interarrows, Datanyze expands its global presence and gains dedicated sales, marketing and support teams to better serve EMEA and Asia.

“Although Interarrows provides static data services to more than 47 countries, we think that Datanyze is the industry leader in accurate, real-time business data,” according to Interarrows CEO, Yoji Otokozawa. “Using Datanyze, salespeople will no longer need to engage poor prospects, or ask clients about what technologies they have installed. All they’ll need to do is use Datanyze to find the best companies and contacts to target. Reliable data-driven sales and marketing is what the Japanese market has been waiting for.”

According to Datanyze, these strategic partnerships, and push toward globalization, are part of its mission to illustrate how technographic, firmographic and contact data can create net-new value not just for American companies, but businesses around the world. The strategic partnerships with IVC and Interarrows help meet the demand for this data.

“Our passion is to launch and accelerate in EMEA the most innovative technology vendors through our Go-to-Market programs. Datanyze represents a dual opportunity,” said Roel Koppens, IVC Partner. “On one hand, to launch Datanyze in Europe and help grow a very promising and innovative tech venture, and on the other, Datanyze will significantly enhance IVC solutions. The partnership with Datanyze is strategic and we are fully committed to its expansion in Europe.”

IVC will focus its efforts on previously underrepresented markets including Austria, Belgium, Italy, The Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, while Interarrows will concentrate solely on Japan.

About Datanyze

Datanyze is the leader in technographics -- real-time insights based on a company's technology choices and buying signals. Technographics help companies find great accounts, engage them in timely, value-driven conversations, and convert them into customers. Datanyze is used by 600+ companies around the world, including Marketo, HubSpot, Akamai and Brightcove, and has been recognized as both a Gartner Cool Vendor and G2Crowd High Performer. Check us out at http://www.datanyze.com.

About International Venture Consultants (IVC)

At IVC we are specialists in launching and accelerating B2B tech businesses. Over the past 40 years, we have helped over 2,000 companies to achieve more and better business opportunities as well as to optimize the management of their front and back office processes, making these organizations more efficient and competitive. Check us out at http://www.ivc.es.

About Interarrows

Interarrows offers innovative, on-demand internet consulting services to its clients through its tracking and assessment of technology trends throughout the global IT industry. Its key capabilities are in the fields of Internet marketing and business consulting. Other strategic partners include KISSMetrics, comScore, Distimo and Priori Data. Interarrows is based in Tokyo. More information can be found online at http://www.interarrows.com.