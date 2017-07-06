Shmoop Releases New Test Prep for ACT Aspire Grade 8

[Shmoop] is written in a way that is both creative and informative, which makes it great for engaging students.

The ACT Aspire™ exam is the crystal ball of standardized tests: it helps students predict how they'll do on the ACT® exam itself. The test aligns the Common Core State Standards students have (hopefully) been learning all year to the ACT college readiness standards. And Shmoop (http://www.shmoop.com), a digital publisher known for its award-winning test prep and certified online courses, aligns students to the path of test-taking success.

Shmoop's ACT Aspire Grade 8 exam prep starts students off with a diagnostic exam so they can see where they're struggling. Then they can move on to a comprehensive review of every subject on the test: English, Reading, Writing, Math, and Science. Once they're feeling a little less rusty, it's time for hundreds of drills, and after that, two full-length practice exams that mimic the actual test. With expert test-taking tips and loads of videos, Shmoop has it all.

But what sets Shmoop test prep apart? Arlo Horton, a teacher in Baltimore County Public schools, puts it this way: "[Shmoop] is written in a way that is both creative and informative, which makes it great for engaging students." And engagement leads to higher scores, as Shmoop has proven with several schools and districts. Case in point: Indio High School in Indio, California, whose juniors saw an increase of almost a full point on the ACT exam after implementing Shmoop, while the percentage of students scoring above the national average skyrocketed from 61% to 80%.

Students and teachers looking for individual or small-group access can subscribe to Shmoop. By doing so, they will gain access to all of Shmoop's test prep as well as hundreds of online courses, including an ACT crash course. Schools and districts can get bulk discounts on already below-market-rate materials by contacting sales(at)shmoop(dot)com or visiting schools.shmoop.com.

Shmoop offers hundreds of thousands of pages of original content. Their Online Courses, Test Prep, Teaching Guides, Learning Guides, and interactive Study Tools are written by teachers and experts and balance a teen-friendly, approachable style with academically rigorous concepts. Shmoop sees 15 million unique visitors a month across desktop and mobile. The company has won numerous awards from EdTech Digest, Tech & Learning, and the Association of Educational Publishers. Launched in 2008, Shmoop makes the magic happen from a labradoodle-patrolled office in Mountain View, California.

