Naples Hotel Group Hotel Donates Furniture to Habitat for Humanity

The Naples Hotel Group, a leading hotel Development and Management Company that manages a combination of Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham limited and select service hotels, announced today their efforts in donating furniture to Habitat for Humanity. The Wingate by Wyndham in Miramar, FL, operated by Naples Hotel Group, donated several pieces of furniture to Habitat for Humanity in Broward County.

The Wingate is currently under a major renovation that requires the replacement of several materials. As part of this donation, the Florida hotel was happy to donate chairs, bed sets, ottomans, mirrors, and pictures. This donation helps Habitat for Humanity in their mission to eliminate sub-standard housing in Broward County.

“We are in the hospitality business, and that means being hospitable to not only our guests but also to our communities,” commented Mike Bou-Sliman, Owner and Founder of the Naples Hotel Group. “In addition to our existing philanthropic partnerships, our company looks for ways to help and improve our communities.”

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Brittany Bou-Sliman at brittany(at)napleshotelgroup(dot)com or 239-206-4273.

About Naples Hotel Group

Naples Hotel Group is a hotel development and management company founded in 1999. NHG has achieved superior results and has a proven ability to enhance the performance of hotels through the use of their experience, responsiveness and extensive resources. NHG, based in Naples and Orlando, prides itself on building long-term relationships with quality people and organizations. To learn more visit,

http://www.napleshotelgroup.com.