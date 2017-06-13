The Ulyngo marketplace is embedded directly into the institution's campus mobile app, making it easy for students to access it. Students have been asking for better ways to connect to each other via a mobile marketplace. This partnership will now allow students to do just that in a safe and secure manner within the boundaries of a campus.

Ulyngo, Inc., the leading student-to-student marketplace provided in Higher Ed, and DubLabs, LLC., a leading mobile provider that simplifies the student experience through native mobile apps, have established a partnership that will streamline student-to-student commerce and drive engagement in existing institutional mobile applications.

As the market of second-hand goods grows and the frequency of student-to-student transactions increases, Universities remain detached from student-to-student commerce. College students spend the greatest percentage of their income on discretionary goods and have the highest rates of engaging in peer-to-peer commerce platforms. Despite student purchasing trends, there is no solution that can streamline their experience while offering a safe and secure environment to complete transactions – until now.

“Offering a universally accessible marketplace has been core to our mission,” said Alex Jekowsky, Ulyngo’s Chief Executive Officer, “And we’re excited to be working with DubLabs, an influential leader in the Higher Ed technology space, to accomplish this goal.”

Ulyngo and DubLabs want to facilitate these transactions for students, as well as give universities a comprehensive solution for their mobile-first students.

“Students have been asking for better ways to connect to each other via a mobile marketplace. This partnership will now allow students to do just that in a safe and secure manner within the boundaries of a campus.” said Chris Hopkinson, Chief Strategy Officer at DubLabs.

For more information on Ulyngo and its campus marketplace services, go to http://www.ulyngo.com. To learn more about DubLabs and its mobile app platform, visit http://www.dublabs.com.

About Ulyngo, Inc

Since launching in 2015, Ulyngo has been the leading platform that gives Universities access to the market of used goods on campus through a student-to-student marketplace that increases engagement, revenue, and campus safety.

About DubLabs, LLC.

DubLabs empowers higher education institutions to effectively deliver the critical information students need to succeed, in the way in which they prefer. Its managed, turnkey mobile app platform features native enterprise systems integration (SIS, LMS, ERP), personalized, automated push notifications and a thoughtfully designed user interface aimed at keeping students organized, on-track, engaged and connected. Since 2012, more than 150 schools around the world have partnered with DubLabs to promote a positive student experience. For more information, visit http://www.dublabs.com or follow on Twitter @dublabs.