“For the first time, we’re organizing this platform to match US mid-cap companies with their American peers who have already established shared service operations in Central Eastern Europe."

American finance professionals and global process owners, representing world-class American companies, will be awarded at the USA-Europe Shared Services Summit on June 28, 2017 in New York.

A grand total of 26 companies have been short-listed for awards which distinguish top American companies operating in Central Eastern Europe.

“For the first time, we’re organizing this platform to match US mid-cap companies with their American peers who have already established shared service operations in Central Eastern Europe,” said CEE Business Media CEO Thom Barnhardt.

CEE Business Media is the organizer of the USA-Europe Shared Services Summit.

Short-listed companies are best-in-class in optimizing their business models, and are building highly-efficient captive operations on a global scale. Others are tapping into ITO or BPO service providers to dramatically lower their cost structure and streamline select business processes.

“A typical mid-market US company can bring $3- to $5-million in savings to the bottom line in year one,” said Barnhardt. This allows fast-moving US companies to shift capital and resources toward opportunities like innovation, sales, new products, and new hires.

At the USA-Europe Shared Services Summit, attendees will meet more than 30 global directors of US-based companies which are operating shared service centers (SSCs) in Central Eastern Europe. American companies now account for 50 percent of the investment in shared service centers in the region of Central Eastern Europe.

Guests include:

An exclusive VIP Jury of more than 25 global process directors, including from companies such as State Street, Cisco, Becton Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson, Brown Brothers Harriman, Citi, NASDAQ, Mylan, Morgan Stanley, Flowserve and more.

More than 30 American companies that already operate shared service centers (Finance & Administration, Operations, HR, Procurement) in Central Eastern Europe.

More than 40 mid-market American companies that are interested in setting up or expanding their shared service centers or IT sourcing in Europe.

Senior staff of six American Chambers of Commerce in Central Eastern Europe are also flying in to the USA-Europe Shared Services Summit -- to answer questions and to provide further insight.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

US corporations that already operate shared service centers and which seek to “compare notes” on best-practice, up-and-coming locations, salary and compensation trends, and automation and robotics.

US mid-market firms exploring the advantages of shared service centers in Europe, and wanting to optimize business processes and dramatically reduce costs.

American software and IT firms that seek strong relationships with world-class providers of systems and programming solutions.

American startups that want to lengthen the runway by tapping first-rate talent at a more affordable cost. Reduce burn rate and increase capabilities at once.

SHORT-LISTED COMPANIES

The following 26 top companies – either in the Shared Services category or ITO/BPO provider category - have been short-listed. They now move on to the final vote, to be cast at the Jury Dinner one night before the USA-Europe Shared Services Summit (28 June).

TOP US SSC INVESTOR IN POLAND

Cisco Global Services Center (Krakow)

Citi Service Center Poland (Warsaw)

iQor (Bydgoszcz)

MoneyGram International (Warsaw)

Stanley Black & Decker (Warsaw)

State Street Bank Polska (Krakow and Gdansk)

TOP US SSC INVESTOR IN HUNGARY

Eaton

Lexmark

Morgan Stanley

TOP US SSC INVESTOR IN CZECH OR SLOVAKIA

Jarden (Czech)

Johnson and Johnson (Czech)

Mondelez European GBS (Czech)

TOP US SSC INVESTOR IN BALTICS

AIG

Intermedix

Western Union Processing Lithuania, UAB

TOP US SSC INVESTOR IN ROMANIA

Bombardier

Kellogg's

Office Depot

TOP US ITO/BPO INVESTOR IN POLAND

Motorola Solutions

EPAM Systems

Accenture

HP

TOP US ITO/BPO INVESTOR IN CZECH / SLOVAKIA

Accenture

EPAM Systems

TOP US ITO/BPO INVESTOR IN HUNGARY

EPAM Systems

Sykes

Systemax

TOP US ITO/BPO INVESTOR IN ROMANIA

Accenture

HP

TOP US ITO/BPO INVESTOR IN BULGARIA, SERBIA, BELARUS OR UKRAINE

EPAM Systems

Sutherland Global Services (Bulgaria)

The USA-Europe Shared Services and ITO Summit and Awards Gala will be held on June 28, 2017 at the New York Athletic Club.

ABOUT CEE BUSINESS MEDIA

In addition to this New York City event, CEE Business Media operates the annual CEE Shared Services Awards in Poland (now in its sixth year). This American-owned company also publishes the annual CEE Shared Services Directory and operates the SSC Heroes community portal.

With 25 years of operating experience in Central Eastern Europe, CEE Business Media is focused on providing information and the right connections to US businesses expanding in the region.