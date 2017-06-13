Sun Joe SPX600C Cordless Pressure Washer Takes Home the Gold at the National Hardware Show® With the innovation of the SPX6000C-XR, users can now clean virtually anything, anywhere on the planet. - Joseph Cohen CEO Snow Joe® + Sun Joe®

Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® (http://www.snowjoe.com) took home the prestigious “Gold Award Winner” for “Most Innovative New Product” at the 2017 National Hardware Show. Many new products were featured in the New Product Launch area and top industry professionals, media and buyers voted the Sun Joe SPX6000C-XR as the top product among the new products displayed.

The Sun Joe iON 40V 5.0 Ah 1160 PSI Light-Duty Cordless Pressure Washer broke new ground in the outdoor tools industry by delivering a powerful and eco-friendly lithium-ion powered pressure washer at an unprecedented price point. Only iON gives DIYers the room to roam, courtesy of the powerful onboard, rechargeable 40-Volt EcoSharp lithium ion battery. With the SPX6000C-XR, you can now take your cleaning projects on the road - or anywhere power or water is at a premium.

“We saw a burning need in the market for a powerful and lightweight pressure washer that doesn’t need gasoline or access to an electrical outlet” said Joseph Cohen, CEO of Snow Joe. “Plus, the iON tool system employs a universal battery platform across the Snow Joe and Sun Joe brands, so DIYers can both blow snow in the winter and power wash in the spring using the same 40-Volt lithium-ion battery. With the innovation of the SPX6000C-XR, users can now clean virtually anything, anywhere on the planet.”

Unprecedented Cordless Pressure Washer Convenience, Performance, and Versatility

The self-priming pump on the SPX6000C-XR generates up to 1160 pounds per square inch of maximum burst water pressure to quickly and easily remove mildew stains, caked on mud, and other stubborn gunk and grime. Plus, it features Pressure Select Technology, so you can pick the perfect pressure (507 PSI, 650 PSI or 800 PSI) to tackle a variety of cleaning projects, including siding, sidewalks, patio furniture, boats, RV’s, cars, and much more.

Simply select from among the four onboard Quick-Connect tips (0°, 15°, 25°, 40°) or soap sprayer attachment to customize your cleaning results, and put the power of the Sun Joe iON 40-Volt cordless pressure washer to work. Its innovative, top-loading, 5.3 gallon detachable bucket fills easily with fresh water to clean completely hose-free and cord-free. Easy-glide wheels provide maximum maneuverability and the exclusive Total Stop System (TSS) automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump and battery life.

Joseph Cohen continued: “We wanted to create a powerful, cordless power washer with all of the features and functionality of our other Best-Selling and Top-Rated SPX pressure washer models. Winning the Gold Award at the National Hardware show is a clear indicator that we hit the mark and created a brand-new category in the Pressure Washer market.”

Leading the Lawn and Garden Industry with Innovation

The SPX6000C-XR is further testament to Snow Joe + Sun Joe’s long history of innovation in the lawn and garden industry. CEO Joseph Cohen has established a strong track record of creating category game-changers in the outdoor power tools vertical. In 2004, the company launched with an easy-to-use electric snow shovel for under $100 called the “Snow Joe” – and the innovations have continued ever since. In 2013, Snow Joe + Sun Joe rolled out the first truly efficient gas-free and cord-free electric snow blower, then followed that success up in 2016 with the launch of the first completely cordless, self-propelled, two-stage digital drive snow blower. Now, in 2017, the innovation of the first 40-Volt lithium-ion powered cordless pressure washer has truly revolutionized the power washer market, and further bolstered Sun Joe’s strong stake in the corded electric and cordless electric pressure washer category.

The SPX6000C-XR is available now for $329.00 at SnowJoe.com, The Home Depot and HomeDepot.com in the U.S., and in stores and online at Lowe’s Canada.

About the National Hardware Show®

The National Hardware Show® celebrates a rich history spanning 72 years of serving the home improvement marketplace. From its early beginnings in New York during the post-World War II housing boom and eventual move to Chicago in the 1970s, to today’s current location in Las Vegas, the National Hardware Show continually evolves through the industry’s involvement, commitment and passion to improving America’s quality of life through their homes. Today, the National Hardware Show is the place for global manufacturers, associations, organizations and the media to unveil their new products, ideas and insight to a broad spectrum of home improvement resellers. For more information on the National Hardware Show, visit http://www.nationalhardwareshow.com.

About Snow Joe® + Sun Joe®

Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® design and develop high-quality, yet affordable, tools in the lawn and garden sector of the consumer market. Originally founded in 2004 with the mission to bring homeowners smart winter solutions, the company now distributes a wide range of innovative lawn and garden products to keep your home, yard and garden looking beautiful throughout the year. From battery-powered snow blowers and snow throwers, lighted snow brooms and roof rakes, to electric mowers and leaf blowers, pressure washers, tillers, trimmers, hedgers and edgers – there's a solution for every season. Go With Joe™ and Get Equipped® with the right tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit: https://www.snowjoe.com or connect with Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.