Ozeaderma Protective Skincare Solutions Coming Soon to Jet.com

Ozeaderma, a brand known for its innovative line of skincare solutions that shield the skin from damage caused by the wind, sun and other outdoor elements, announced its products will soon be available for purchase on Jet.com, a rapidly growing online retailer.

Ozeaderma is the only company to offer natural-based skincare products that feature both anti-aging properties and, protection from the wind and other outdoor elements. All of its products are created after a significant amount of research and testing performed by a collaborative research team of pharmacists, physicians, cosmeticians, naturopaths and dermatologists. They are manufactured in FDA- and Health-Canada approved facilities throughout North America.

“We are thrilled to announce that Ozeaderma products will soon be live and for sale on Jet.com,” said Manon Le Brun, president of Ozeaderma. “Jet.com has been a rapidly growing platform for some time now, particularly in the fields of nutritional and cosmetic products. We are excited to be a part of that growth, and to bring our products to a new platform to reach out to more people who want to keep their skin looking great without having to avoid outdoor activity.”

Ozeaderma’s product line is the only Active Wind Care skin protection formula with anti-aging properties. Its vegan and cruelty-free formula is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and anyone who spends a significant amount of time exposed to sun, wind, snow, rain and other harsh elements.

Ozeaderma offers plenty of skincare products in its collection, including an Anti-Aging Protective Moisturizing Face Cream, a Gentle Purifying Cleansing Gel, a 12+ Antioxidants & Spot Reducer Serum and an Anti-Aging Protective Hand & Body Cream. All of these products are free of parabens, dyes, synthetic perfumes, sulfates and petroleum byproducts, and work to moisturize and rejuvenate the skin while protecting it from the elements and avoid premature aging signs.

“People who want to look and feel their best for a long time to come can benefit greatly from the products we provide,” said Le Brun. “We are excited to take this next step to continue expanding our brand on a larger scale.”

To learn more about Ozeaderma and the wide range of products the brand offers, visit http://www.ozeaderma.com.