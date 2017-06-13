“Our solutions provide consumers with the highest level of quality possible, while allowing them to prevent or address the damage to the skin that can occur when you spend a lot of time outdoors,” said Le Brun.

Ozeaderma, a brand specializing in unique skincare solutions that protect the delicate epidermis from wind and sun damage, will now be available at RevNutrition.com, a popular online source for natural health and beauty products.

Ozeaderma offers the only Active Wind Care product line that features both anti-aging properties and protection from outdoor elements. Its safe and gentle skincare solutions have come about through collaborative research on the part of cosmetics specialists, dermatologists, pharmacists, physicians and naturopaths. Additionally, all Ozeaderma products are manufactured at sites approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada.

“As we continue to expand the distribution of our products throughout the United States, we are thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with RevNutrition.com,” said Manon Le Brun, president of Ozeaderma. “This is a website that has become incredibly popular with many different market segments, many of which provide the perfect audience for our products. We look forward to a fruitful partnership as we move forward.”

Ozeaderma’s vegan and cruelty-free product line is the only Active Wind Care skincare formula which offers protection for outdoor enthusiasts and anyone else who may spend extended periods of time exposed to sun, wind, rain, snow and other elements. Wind and heat can be especially damaging, as they dry out and burn the skin and may cause it to age prematurely. Ozeaderma Active Wind Care works to protect delicate tissue from these effects, while also helping people continue to look rejuvenated and feel their best.

Ozeaderma offers plenty of skincare products including its Gentle Purifying Cleansing Gel, Anti-Aging Protective Moisturizing Face Cream, 12+ Antioxidants & Spot Reducer Serum and Anti-Aging Protective Hand & Body Cream. All the brand’s products are natural, fruit-based formulas, and none contain any parabens, sulfates, dyes, synthetic perfumes, petroleum byproducts or other harmful chemicals found in many other skincare solutions.

“Our solutions provide consumers with the highest level of quality possible, while allowing them to prevent or address the damage to the skin that can occur when you spend a lot of time outdoors,” said Le Brun. “We believe that the product line we offer will continue to make a big impact in the U.S. market.”

To learn more about the Ozeaderma brand and its innovative product line, go to http://www.ozeaderma.com/.