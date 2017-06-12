“Attending the upcoming EPPS event will not only give us a chance to reach new customers, but also to help them understand the full extent of capabilities possible with our products,” said Dr. Schnorr.

ALP Nutrition®, a German specializing in naturally sourced nutritional products, is bringing its extensive line of nutritional supplements to retail buyers at the upcoming Weight Management, Sports Nutrition and Vitamin Efficient Planning Program Session (EPPS) in Chandler, Arizona

The event, hosted by ECRM, will take place from June 25-28. ALP Nutrition will join numerous brands as they appeal to key retail buyers across various channels of the American vitamin and supplement market. The company’s unique supplements feature premier organic ingredients, sourced from the Swiss Alps.

“We’re looking forward to standing out at this year’s EPPS event and hope to forge new partnerships with retail buyers across the nation,” said Dr. Oliver Schnorr of ALP Nutrition. “As consumer emphasis continues to trend towards natural, organic supplements, our products have become uniquely positioned for success. This event gives us yet another platform to call out not only the composition of our formulations, but also their superior benefits.”

Among the products ALP Nutrition will be showcasing at the event are its line of supplements are ALP Sport, ALP Beauty, ALP Protect and ALP Carnitin. Each product offers a unique set of benefits to its users to optimize physical and mental performance based on lifestyle demands.

ALP Sport works to heighten the performance of athletes by minimizing muscle recovery times. ALP Beauty employs collagen, hyaluronic acid and severe organic ingredients to reduce skin wrinkles as visual signs of aging and enhance the firmness and natural beauty of healthy skin. ALP Protect delivers much-needed micronutrients to the brain, mitigating potentially damaging effects of anxiety, environmental conditions, oxidative stress and genetic predisposition. ALP Carnitin provides the essential vitamins E and C and L-carnitin (as Carnipure®) as a crucial compound in fat metabolism to customers embarking on low-calorie diets.

ALP Nutrition’s products can be customized to the focus of wellness-minded individuals and stacked for cross-exposure to increase their benefits. The company will be onsite at the EPPS event to explain the basics of each product and illustrate how they can be integrated and optimized across all lifestyles.

“Attending the upcoming EPPS event will not only give us a chance to reach new customers, but also to help them understand the full extent of capabilities possible with our products,” said Dr. Schnorr. “We are excited for the opportunity to give retail customers an immerse look at what ALP Nutrition can do for them.”

For more information on ALP Nutrition and its range of nutritional supplements and products, visit its brand page on Amazon.com