TPx’s Use of SD-WAN Technology Earns 2017 Visionary Spotlight Award

TPx Communications, the premier national managed services carrier, announced today that its SD-WAN solution has been honored with a 2017 Visionary Spotlight Award from ChannelVision Magazine and Beka Business Media. The annual Visionary Spotlight Awards showcase service provider innovations, future-thinking execution, creativity and feature set differentiation.

TPx won in the category “Enterprise Channel – Best Enabling Technology” for utilizing SD-WAN as the foundation technology for delivering rapidly growing unified communications, managed IT and managed services to businesses across the country. Using the TPx SD-WAN solution, customers can turn up new locations, add or delete services and monitor their network performance through a single cloud-based integrated software system.

TPX’s managed services platform, enabled by SD-WAN, starts when an easy-to-deploy software-programmable device is plugged into any customer broadband connection to the Internet. Almost immediately, the TPx cloud pushes the exact configuration needed to fill the customer’s requirements to the device and, within minutes, the ordered services are up and running. This is a significant departure from the complex, expensive installations of hardware and cables typically needed to provision new services.

Since TPx manages the entire end-to-end delivery, it also can deploy customized continuity and security levels to guarantee performance far beyond the best effort offerings of many MSPs. TPx delivers 100 percent SLAs that provide peace of mind to businesses that are increasingly dependent on 24/7 availability for everything from customer interactions to critical back office functions.

TPx provides concierge managed services support, built around its deep carrier network expertise that takes the complexity out of customer SD-WAN networking solutions. TPx was a very early adopter of SD-WAN technology and it launched a fully realized, field-proven offering when other providers were just announcing their intentions to move in that direction. TPx has contributed to the features and functionality that have made SD-WAN such a game-changer for businesses.

“The TPx SD-WAN enabled unified communications, managed IT and managed services solutions deliver high-quality and resilient performance over any network connection from any carrier,” explained Ken Bisnoff, TPx’s senior vice president of strategic opportunities. “That’s empowering for channel partners and their clients, so it’s particularly gratifying that it’s been recognized by ChannelVision Magazine.”

This is TPx’s second Visionary Spotlight Award. In 2016, TPx’s OneAir Fixed Wireless solution won in the “Data, Ethernet, Converged Infrastructure – Best Enabling Technology” category.

About TPx Communications

TPx Communications is a new kind of managed services provider – the premier national managed services carrier. Formed from the merger of TelePacific and DSCI, TPx is redefining the way enterprises grow, compete and communicate. TPx’s Unified Communications, Managed IT services, continuity and connectivity solutions all work together to “reach a higher state of connectedness” – with customers, employees, clients, suppliers, locations, applications and more. We can provide guaranteed performance wherever there’s a broadband connection, erasing the limitations of geography, incumbent providers and capital expenditure. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with major locations across the country, TPx has delivered 15 years of consecutive quarter-over-quarter growth, driven by a DNA of obsessive customer service and word-of-mouth referral. For more information, go to http://www.tpx.com.

About Beka Business Media

Beka Business Media, Inc. is a full-service publishing company that produces trade magazines, provides web and email services to its clients and presents the CVx tradeshow in conjunction with ITEXPO. Beka also provides a daily direct e-blast service to its advertisers. The HTML-formatted releases are distributed to up to 50,000 qualified addresses.

Our publications include ChannelVision Magazine (http://www.channelvisionmag.com), a bi-monthly publication with a circulation of more than 29,100, which focuses on wholesale and indirect sales channels in the communications and IT space. It is read by telecom agents, IT value-added resellers, integrators, MSPs and service providers selling and distributing communications, cloud, IT, access and other network services.

Beka Business Media also publishes a variety of conference show dailies and show guides for various organizations and associations, as well as other custom publishing work. This includes the show daily and show guide for both the spring and fall INCOMPAS show, serving the competitive telecom industry.

Working with ITEXPO, Beka produces the CVx tradeshow for communications and IT channel partners. This event occurs once a year in Florida. Find out more at http://www.CVxExpo.com.

About the Visionary Spotlight Awards

The annual Visionary Spotlight Awards, from ChannelVision Magazine and Beka Business Media, recognize excellence in outstanding products, services and deployments across a broad range of communications technology categories, including voice, data networking, hosting, cloud services and managed services. Winners offer channel partners a cornucopia of opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers and promote business success.