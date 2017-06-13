Lendio Pilots Online Lending Platform with Comcast Business Customers

Many of the small businesses we serve are seeking access to capital, and Lendio’s solution provides a curated set of qualified lenders that our customers can quickly access to get the funding they need to grow their business.

Lendio, the nation’s leading marketplace for small business loans, today announced a pilot agreement with Comcast Business designed to provide its small business customers with quick and easy access to capital. Through the collaboration, Comcast Business customers will have more streamlined access to Lendio’s marketplace and network of more than 75 lenders, where they can get matched with the financing they need to help them start, grow and thrive.

According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), there are more than 28 million small businesses in America, accounting for 48 percent of U.S. employees. Many of these businesses face obstacles getting a loan, like researching an overwhelming number of potential lenders, soliciting financing offers, and determining what loan is right for them. The collaboration between Lendio and Comcast Business will seek to resolve these challenges by providing more direct access to capital through an established set of lenders offering a wide range of loan offerings, and personal attention from small business loan experts.

“Comcast consistently explores new ways to provide greater value to our business customers through technology that helps boost performance,” said Denice Hasty, chief marketing officer, Comcast Business. “Many of the small businesses we serve are seeking access to capital, and Lendio’s solution provides a curated set of qualified lenders that our customers can quickly access to get the funding they need to grow their business.”

Comcast Business customers participating in the pilot will be able to choose from various loan products such as lines of credit, working capital loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, term loans, equipment loans, accounts receivable financing, and more.

“We’re extremely excited to collaborate with Comcast Business. Our teams share a similar passion for providing small business owners with the tools they need to succeed,” said Brock Blake, CEO and founder of Lendio. “Introducing Lendio’s marketplace to Comcast Business’s vast customer base can open up a new world of funding options they never knew they had before.”

