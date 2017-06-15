PandaDoc PandaDoc has expanded its partnership with international payment platform Stripe to provide error-free quote- and contract-to-payment functionality within the PandaDoc document automation platform utilizing Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments.

PandaDoc, the premier digital transaction management solution, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with international payment platform Stripe to provide error-free quote- and contract-to-payment functionality within the PandaDoc document automation platform utilizing Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments. PandaDoc Payments currently processes over $1 million in transactions monthly.

By using PandaDoc Payments, organizations that deal with contracts, quotes, proposals and invoices can now collect payments, along with signatures, more easily and seamlessly through the PandaDoc platform. ACH payments are the lowest cost way to make payments through PandaDoc Payments.

“Stripe has been our payment platform of choice for PandaDoc Payments for over a year now, and we are excited about this expanded partnership with them,” stated PandaDoc CEO Mikita Mikado. “Adding Automated Clearing House payments via Stripe will give our customers a superior experience by enabling low-cost, instant payments and an error-free contract-to-payment process.”

PandaDoc helps accelerate the way organizations transact. It integrates with the world’s leading CRMs, as well as ERP, payment, cloud storage and other systems. PandaDoc has powerful features that enable businesses to easily generate, track and execute documents. Companies that run on PandaDoc are consistently reporting higher close rates, bigger deals, shorter sales cycles, full compliance and other improvements that relate to the final stages of the buying cycle.

“It should be easy to pay for anything online—whether that’s a charitable donation, a business invoice, or a contract you're signing,” said Cristina Cordova, head of business development at Stripe. “We’re excited to work closely with PandaDoc to make it possible for organizations to quickly and easily accept payments of all types, including now ACH transfers."

About PandaDoc

PandaDoc helps organizations close more deals with better quotes, proposals, and contract management processes. Features include eSignatures, data merge, and data driven feedback to build, edit, execute, and track documents. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, California, PandaDoc is backed by Altos Ventures. Learn more at PandaDoc.com.

